Ruben Amorim gives honest verdict on Kobbie Mainoo after rejected loan request

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has insisted he still believes a lot in Kobbie Mainoo and that he is helping the midfielder who wanted to leave Manchester United on loan.

But the United head coach said that talent alone is not enough for Mainoo and that he has to improve considerably.

He urged him to draw inspiration from the story of Vitinha, a bit-part player at Wolves a few years ago and now a Champions League-winning midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain.

But Amorim admitted he faces difficulties in finding room for Mainoo in his midfield where captain Bruno Fernandes is his first-choice No 8.

Amorim said: “I believe a lot in Kobbie, but some of you think that Kobbie Mainoo is already done [the finished article]. I think he can do so much better, he can improve in a lot. He is a top, top player but he can be so much better.

Kobbie Mainoo (right) has struggled for minutes under Ruben Amorim (centre) ( Getty Images )

“I think for some guys it is enough [their talent], but for him it is not enough. Maybe it’s not fair, but I think I'm helping Kobbie Mainoo, and that’s it. He will have opportunities like the other guys. If I feel during the week that someone is the best player to play, then he is going to play. And that I proved already to every player here.”

Mainoo broke through into the United team under former manager Erik ten Hag but has only started 11 Premier League games under Amorim and has often been a substitute.

“Sometimes it's the opinion of a coach, I remember Vitinha was not playing for Wolverhampton,” reflected Amorim. “Then nowadays, you can see that Vitinha – maybe – is the best midfielder in the world.

“So you never know. Something can happen sometimes. The way I play is completely different from the last manager. Sometimes, I look at Kobbie Mainoo and I feel that sometimes he was like – and I watched a lot of games from the Premier League when I was in Portugal – and you can feel that the Manchester United team was really transitional.

“He was the only guy who calmed down the game. Now we have other players who can calm down the game. We play a different game, and sometimes I expect more from Kobbie Mainoo. And I know that he can give that.”

Mainoo’s fortunes have declined since he was a key player for club and country in the summer of 2024, scoring as United won the FA Cup final and playing for England in Euro 2024.

“I know that he started the final of the European Championship in one team that has a lot of talented players,” added Amorim. “[Phil] Foden played in that game. [Cole] Palmer was on the bench. He (Mainoo) was playing; I know all that. But sometimes I have a different way of seeing the game.”

Amorim’s 3-4-3 shape has made it harder for him to find a place for Mainoo in his team.

The Portuguese added: “Kobbie Mainoo is really good at controlling the game, but if he plays as a No 8, he has to reach the box, returning [tracking back], and sometimes he has to cover a lot of space with just two. Bruno is doing that job. And then sometimes it's bad luck.

“Bruno is maybe the more influential player in the last few years, and he’s been playing in that position. Kobbie Mainoo could play as a No 6, but sometimes he passes the ball and goes away and it's not a reference as a six, so we have to balance everything.”