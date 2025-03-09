Roy Keane clashes with Jamie Redknapp over Arsenal’s title hopes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roy Keane clashed with fellow Sky Sports pundits on Sunday night as he insisted that there is no evidence that Mikel Arteta can win the league with Arsenal next season.

Arsenal could only manage a disappointing 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday night as they fell to 15 points below Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title.

The result means Arsenal are on course to finish second in the league for the third season in a row.

And speaking after the match, Keane questioned whether Arteta could win a title with the Gunners next season, asking his fellow pundits: “What makes you think the manager can do it?”

“They've got close over the last few years, but City will be strong next year and I'm sure Liverpool will be too,” Keane pointed out.

“Where is the evidence to think they can do it? Getting a striker in would help, have they got the right mentality? Has the manager?” asked Keane.

“You see a different side to them when they’re losing every week, they get all agitated when they’re losing.

“What’s the evidence or this group of players that they can do it?“It’s alright challenging, but it should be about winning titles,” added Keane.

open image in gallery Arsenal’s title chances are surely over after a draw at Old Trafford ( Getty Images )

Fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp disagreed with Keane, opining that if Arsenal “sign an elite striker they'll challenge for the title”.

“You ask him to be a killer in the box - is he going to get 20 a season? That's Salah numbers. That's what they've got to try to find, and if they do with their defensive stability they'll certainly go close next season,” he added.

Much has been made of Arsenal’s recent injury crisis, with the club forced to play Mikel Merino as a striker in the absence of Kai Havertz, who is out for the rest of the season. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have also been out at various points this season.

But Keane also questioned the team’s overall mentality, saying that the Gunners “didn't have any swagger about them” today despite beating PSV 7-1 in the Champions League in midweek.

"I'd be looking at their mentality and thinking, 'where was it?'” he said.

"Arsenal have done well and made progress over the last few years, but the next step is the hardest one. If you're Arsenal, what good is second to you? You want to be winning titles,” he added.