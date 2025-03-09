Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-up as rivals clash at Old Trafford

'I won't have the time Arteta had' - Ruben Amorim's subtle dig at Gunners boss

Manchester United host Arsenal in today’s headline Premier League game as the two old rivals clash at Old Trafford with their own reasons behind needing to win.

Ruben Amorim’s side are in a terrible run of form that derailed their season before it even got going. In the league they are in the bottom half of the table and have the slimmest of chances of finishing in a European spot. To do so they would probably need a perfect run of wins from now to the end of the season which seems highly unlikely.

Added to their struggles is a growing injury list which includes the likes of Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo who could all boost the squad were they fit.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are hoping to keep challenging for the league title. They are 16 points behind league leaders Liverpool, with two games in hand, and know they cannot afford to drop any more if they hope to pull off a shock triumph.

Follow all the action from Old Trafford with our live blog below: