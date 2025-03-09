The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-up as rivals clash at Old Trafford
The Gunners must win at Old Trafford to keep their title hopes alive
Manchester United host Arsenal in today’s headline Premier League game as the two old rivals clash at Old Trafford with their own reasons behind needing to win.
Ruben Amorim’s side are in a terrible run of form that derailed their season before it even got going. In the league they are in the bottom half of the table and have the slimmest of chances of finishing in a European spot. To do so they would probably need a perfect run of wins from now to the end of the season which seems highly unlikely.
Added to their struggles is a growing injury list which includes the likes of Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo who could all boost the squad were they fit.
Arsenal, meanwhile, are hoping to keep challenging for the league title. They are 16 points behind league leaders Liverpool, with two games in hand, and know they cannot afford to drop any more if they hope to pull off a shock triumph.
Follow all the action from Old Trafford with our live blog below:
Predicted line-ups
Manchester Utd XI: Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Lindelof; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Zirkzee, Garnacho; Hojlund
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard
What is the Arsenal team news?
Myles Lewis-Skelly is available again for the Premier League after his red card against West Ham.
Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus remain out, so Ethan Nwaneri and Mikel Merino are set to continue in attack.
What is the Manchester United team news?
Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte are doubts after missing the Europa League draw at Real Sociedad.
Chido Obi missed that game due to as he was ineligible for Europe but could return. Patrick Dorgu remains suspended, with Amad Diallo, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount all long-term absentees.
How can I watch the match?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.
You can add Sky Sports to any Sky TV package for £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or the complete sports package plus Netflix is available for £43 per month. Subscribers will also be able to watch via the Sky Go app.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Good morning
Manchester United host Arsenal on Sunday in a meeting between two Premier League giants who are each having disappointing seasons to varying degrees.
It’s a pivotal clash for both sides: Arsenal sit 13 points behind league leaders Liverpool, and will be 16 points off the pace if the Reds beat bottom side Southampton on Saturday. Victory over United is crucial to keeping their slim title hopes alive, but they’ll be bouncing after a 7-1 thrashing of PSV in the Champions League midweek - despite having no recognised striker.
Meanwhile, Amorim’s side are languishing in 14th, a full 21 points behind the Gunners, and could be 16th in the league if they lose on Sunday and other results don’t go their way.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments