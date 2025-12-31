Rodri in line for Manchester City return as Pep Guardiola questions title race talk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rodri could be in line for an appearance as Manchester City head to Sunderland on New Year’s Day, with manager Pep Guardiola downplaying any talk of the title after his side’s recent resurgence.

Key midfielder Rodri was an unused substitute in Saturday’s Premier League win over Nottingham Forest after recovering from his latest injury setback, having missed most of last season with a serious knee problem.

Winger Jeremy Doku, who enjoyed a strong start to the season but has been sidelined for the past four games with a calf injury, could also make an appearance.

Their returns will alleviate some pressure ahead of a busy run of games, with John Stones, Oscar Bobb and Mateo Kovacic still injured while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Rodri has come back,” Guardiola said at a press conference on Wednesday. “Maybe he can play a few minutes. I’m looking forward to it. Doku maybe, John and Oscar no.

“In terms of squad we are not in our best right now for this tight schedule. It’s right lately we have played with the same guys but with the schedule we have… We will arrive back (from Sunderland) at 2am or 3am and two days later we have Chelsea and then after that we have Brighton – really tough opponents. We don’t have many players to rotate.”

City, who are five points behind leaders Arsenal but with a game in hand, face 10 games in the space of 32 days in four competitions.

A run of eight straight wins in all competitions has bolstered City’s chances of winning the title; a win over Sunderland - who are unbeaten at home this season - would narrow the gap to just two points.

But when asked if it was a two horse race, Guardiola said: “Are you sure? A few weeks it was just Arsenal, two days ago it was three [teams] in the title race. And now it is just one. We will see.”

His side may be strengthened by the arrival of Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window, with reports linking him to the club, although the Spaniard refused to be drawn on the topic.

“I have to be careful what I say,” Guardiola said. “That is why I said yesterday before and the day of the game - the transfer window is completely closed right now.”

Norway international Bobb may be heading in the opposite direction, on loan to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, but Guardiola again refused to comment. He said: “When it's going to happen, it's going to happen. I don't know any news about anything right now. You can ask Oscar, not to me.”

Additional reporting by PA