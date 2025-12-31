Borussia Dortmund open to loan move for Manchester City’s Oscar Bobb
The Norway international could be sent out on loan as City look to bring in another winger, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo
Borussia Dortmund are interested in taking Oscar Bobb on loan from Manchester City.
Talks have not yet been held between the clubs but the Norway international could be allowed to leave the Etihad Stadium as City look to bring in another winger, in Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.
Bobb has made 15 appearances for City this season but, after starting the first three league games, he has only begun two more and none since October as Pep Guardiola has preferred players such as Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki.
City are also in talks with Bournemouth about Semenyo, who has a £65m release clause, and a deal could be concluded soon after the transfer window reopens.
Semenyo, who has scored nine Premier League goals this season, has also attracted interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea, but City have made the first move to try to sign him.
While another attacking midfielder, Claudio Echeverri, has returned to City after his loan at Bayer Leverkusen was cut short, the plan is to loan the Argentinian out again.
If Bobb joins Dortmund he would add to the list of transfers between the two clubs in the last decade, with City signing Erling Haaland, Ilkay Gundogan and Manuel Akanji from the Bundesliga club and Yan Couto and Jadon Sancho going to Germany.
