Liverpool ordered to pay Chelsea transfer fee for Rio Ngumoha
The teenage winger joined Liverpool from Chelsea in 2024 and the Reds have finally found out how much they have to pay for him, after a tribunal
Liverpool have been told to pay an initial £2.8m for teenage winger Rio Ngumoha.
The 17-year-old joined them from Chelsea in the summer of 2024 and a tribunal finally determined the amount of compensation the London club should receive.
That sum could rise by up to £4m with various add-ons, although it is thought unlikely that Chelsea would get all the potential amount.
Ngumoha had joined their academy at the age of eight before moving to Liverpool when still 15.
The forward became Liverpool’s youngest ever player in the FA Cup when he debuted against Accrington last January, aged just 16 years and 135 days.
He then became the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool’s history when he scored on his Premier League bow at Newcastle in August, four days before his 17th birthday.
Ngumoha, an England Under-19 international, has made 14 first-team appearances so far and has been a regular on the bench this season.
