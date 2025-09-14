Phil Foden and Pep Guardiola dedicate Man City’s derby victory to Ricky Hatton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Phil Foden and Pep Guardiola dedicated Manchester City’s 3-0 derby win over Manchester United to British boxing great Ricky Hatton.

News of the death of former world champion Hatton, who was synonymous with his beloved City, at the age of 46 emerged just a few hours before kick-off.

City said they were “devastated” and a minute’s applause was held before the match.

Midfielder Foden scored City’s opening goal before Erling Haaland added two more.

Afterwards, when asked if the win was for Hatton, Foden – who like the boxer was born in Stockport – said on Sky Sports: “100 per cent. I had extra motivation going into the game.

“It was for him and his family and for the people suffering right now. The lads gave everything. It wasn’t a pretty match but it was all for him.”

Before the match, Foden had said: “My heart obviously goes out to his family, at this hard time.

“Obviously to hear the news just before a big game is devastating. I’m sure he would have been here today as well, supporting us.”

City boss Guardiola added after the match: “I have been here 10 years and there have been a lot of minutes of silence but I don’t remember anything as intense as today.

“Thank you so much to the Man United fans that they behaved and applauded it. I know he was a world champion in boxing and it was a special moment.

“No words can contain the pain the family feel right now for this loss but, of course, we are close. I know how incredible a Man City fan (he was). He would live the bad moments and the good moments of the last 10-15 years.

“I know from the fans how close he was. It was an experience I will always remember because I felt in every applause of every person in the stadium that they felt the gratitude for what he did professionally.

“He was a massive, massive City fan and I feel so sorry for the family.”

All sides of the ground were involved in what was a heartfelt tribute for one of Manchester’s best-known sportspeople before the game.

“Hatton, an icon of British boxing… was viewed by many as one of the most compelling personalities the sport has ever produced,” City’s statement read.

It continued: “Hatton wore sky blue shorts and used Blue Moon as his walkout song throughout his career.

“Ricky was one of City’s most loved and revered supporters, who will always be remembered for a glittering boxing career that saw him win world titles at welterweight and light-welterweight.

“Everyone at the club would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

United responded to City’s post with the words: “Sending our heartfelt condolences to Ricky’s loved ones on the loss of a legend of our city.”

Former City captain Vincent Kompany posted a picture on X showing himself, Liam Gallagher and Hatton, alongside the words: “We’ll miss you Ricky.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends. Rest in piece legend.”