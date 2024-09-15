Rennes vs Montpellier LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Match ends, Rennes 3, Montpellier 0.
Second Half ends, Rennes 3, Montpellier 0.
Attempt missed. Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Akor Adams.
Attempt saved. Mahamadou Nagida (Rennes) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Steve Mandanda.
Attempt saved. Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Glen Kamara.
Hand ball by Lorenz Assignon (Rennes).
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
Foul by Amine Gouiri (Rennes).
Attempt missed. Amine Gouiri (Rennes) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left.
