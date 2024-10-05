Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Rennes vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Roazhon Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 05 October 2024 13:00 EDT
A general view of Roazhon Park
A general view of Roazhon Park (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Rennes face Monaco in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Rennes vs Monaco

Delay in match because of an injury Folarin Balogun (Monaco).

5 October 2024 21:23

Rennes vs Monaco

Attempt missed. Glen Kamara (Rennes) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

5 October 2024 21:21

Rennes vs Monaco

Attempt saved. Adrien Truffert (Rennes) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hans Hateboer.

5 October 2024 21:21

Rennes vs Monaco

Kassoum Ouattara (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

5 October 2024 21:20

Rennes vs Monaco

Alidu Seidu (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.

5 October 2024 21:19

Rennes vs Monaco

Attempt missed. Mikayil Faye (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alidu Seidu following a corner.

5 October 2024 21:18

Rennes vs Monaco

Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Wilfried Singo.

5 October 2024 21:17

Rennes vs Monaco

Foul by Alidu Seidu (Rennes).

5 October 2024 21:14

Rennes vs Monaco

Attempt blocked. Amine Gouiri (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ludovic Blas.

5 October 2024 21:13

Rennes vs Monaco

Arnaud Kalimuendo (Rennes) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.

5 October 2024 21:12

