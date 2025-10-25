Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Madrid vs Barcelona betting tips

Real Madrid to win, both teams to score - 15/8 Bet365

Kylian Mbappe to score anytime - 7/10 Ladbrokes

Real Madrid host FC Barcelona at the Bernabeu in the first El Clasico of the new season this weekend, as the top two in La Liga meet again in what could be another campaign-defining match.

Defending champions Barcelona got off to a good start in 2025/26 but haver faltered in recent weeks, with the Champions League loss to PSG following a surprising 4-1 loss to Sevilla just before the international break.

However, a late win over Girona and a demolition of Olympiacos has steadied the ship again, and the Blaugrana find themselves second in the league just two points off their bitter rivals.

In Madrid, things could hardly be going better for Los Blancos, who have won eight league matches so far – while losing just one – as they rocketed to the top of the league, powered by a remarkable goalscoring run from Kylian Mbappe.

However, that one loss is an important one, with Xabi Alonso’s side having been beaten 5-2 by cross-city rivals Atletico a few weeks ago. It will hardly have set off any alarms at the Bernabeu, but it does give Alonso something to think about when he comes up against the better sides both at home and abroad.

Nevertheless, that sole loss has done little to damage Madrid’s title credentials – with early La Liga odds pricing them as 8/11 favourites to win the league – and betting sites have Los Blancos as the favourites in their home El Clasico too.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction: Los Blancos to extend La Liga lead

Madrid head into this match with a two-point advantage at the top of La Liga, with Alonso’s side having impressed so far as they settle into their new manager’s style of play.

While they’re coming up against a Barcelona side who are defending La Liga champions, plenty can change between seasons, and Madrid certainly enter this match as the stronger of the two sides.

The dominant win over Juventus showed the hosts’ ability to control games even without scoring plenty, which is in contrast to Barca’s more frenetic recent performances.

Injuries haven’t helped Hansi Flick of late, and this is still arguably the best attacking unit in Europe when in full flow, but on paper – and considering home advantage – it only looks like this one is going one way.

The Blaugrana have won three of their last five, losing the other two, while Madrid have won four while losing that one match – the only one all season so far – to Atletico.

But while Madrid look set for a win on Sunday, they likely won’t have it all their own way against a side with Barcelona’s attacking talent.

The visitors have scored 12 and conceded nine across those five games, while Madrid have scored 12 and conceded eight over the same span.

Moreover, both sides have scored at least once in seven of the last 10 El Clasicos, and that number becomes eight of the last 10 if you just count La Liga matches.

Football betting sites favour a home win, and though you can never rule out a demolition in this fixture – as happened at this time last year when Barcelona ran out 4-0 winners at the Bernabeu – this one feels like a match where both sides can get joy in front of goal, so we’re going for Real Madrid to win and both teams to score.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction 1: Real Madrid to win, both teams to score - 15/8 Bet365

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Mbappe to continue hot streak

While many parts of the team have impressed as Alonso blends his new side, nobody has been more impressive than Kylian Mbappe, with the Frenchman having scored 15 goals in his first 12 games for Los Blancos this season.

The 1-0 win over Juventus in midweek was the first time Mbappe has failed to score for Madrid since the win over Mallorca on 30 August, and he has 12 goals over his last nine matches across both La Liga and the Champions League.

The 26-year-old has fared well in previous meetings with Barcelona, having scored five times against them in four appearances, and he even scored a hat-trick when these two sides last met in the league on 11 May.

The Madrid man managed to capitalise on Barca’s high line and defensive frailties on plenty of occasions last season, and considering he’s in the goalscoring form of his life right now, we think he’ll do so again this weekend at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction 2: Kylian Mbappe to score anytime - 7/10 Ladbrokes

Real Madrid vs Barcelona team news

Real Madrid: Both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal are pushing for a return, meaning Fede Valverde could move into a midfield or wing role if either are fit in time. Dean Huijsen could also be in line for a return at the Bernabeu, with David Alaba having missed the game with Juventus as a precaution.

Dani Ceballos and Antonio Rudiger remain sidelined for the longer-term.

Barcelona: For the visitors, Joan García, Marc-André ter Stegen, Gavi, Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski are all sidelined. Ferran Torres should be fit to return after remaining on the bench for the win over Olympiacos, while Raphinha is back in training and could also feature at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona predicted line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Alaba, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vini Jr.; Mbappe.

Barcelona: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Garcia, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Lopez. Rashford; Torres.

