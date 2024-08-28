Real Madrid boss not worried by Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr failing to score

Support truly

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti isn’t worried by Kylian Mbappe or Vinicius Jr failing to score in the side’s first two La Liga games of the season, suggesting everyone needs to adjust after a summer of major changes.

Mbappe made an immediate impact during Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, but didn’t hit the net in the 1-1 league draw with Mallorca or recent 3-0 win over Valladolid. Ancelotti, as pragmatic as ever, is more than happy with the France international.

"His last goal was on August 14th. It has only been two weeks since, that is no reason to worry. Neither we are not worried as a club, nor him," Ancelotti told a press conference ahead of Los Blancos’ match with Las Palmas on Thursday.

"He is very happy here, delighted, sure he wants to score in the next game. So does Vinicius, who has yet to score this season and I don’t see him worried either.”

The Italian manager also suggested Toni Kroos’ retirement will take time for the team to navigate. Madrid’s midfield has lost its general, who despite being 34, still played some excellent football as last season drew to a close.

Ancelotti now has the exciting task of ensuring Madrid’s new superstars fit in with a squad already strong enough to win the Champions League. Both Mbappe and Endrick add to incredible attacking options that include Vinicius, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham bursting forwards when back from injury. The coach is happy with Mbappe’s development in this environment.

Carlo Ancelotti is unconcerned by his forwards’ start to the season ( AP )

"(Mbappe) is progressing really well, I see him doing better every day, excited, motivated, training well,” he said. “He is very humble. I think his adaptation is going really well.

"Every year has its own challenge because there are changes in the structure of a team, the system that is implemented," Ancelotti continued. "Last year we also needed time at the start of the season, we needed a late goal to get a result in many games. It will take some time until we find our mojo and the best version of ourselves but it’s a normal thing.”

Madrid supporters will hope Mbappe can have a similar impact to Bellingham, who enjoyed a stunning debut season in the Spanish capital. The England midfielder scored multiple late-winners, drove the team forwards in difficult moments and put himself in Ballon d’Or contention with 19 goals and six assists from midfield.

Youngster Endrick is up-and-running in the domestic division, grabbing his first La Liga goal off the bench during Sunday’s whooping of Valladolid.