Injured Jude Bellingham could miss start of England’s Nations League campaign

Jude Bellingham faces a spell on the sidelines through injury and could miss the start of England’s Nations League campaign.

The Real Madrid midfielder has suffered a leg injury and reports in Spain suggest the 21-year-old will not be available until after the international break.

A statement from the Spanish club on Friday read: “Following tests carried out today on Jude Bellingham by Real Madrid’s medical team, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the plantaris muscle in his right leg.

“His progress will be monitored.”

Later on Friday, Bellingham posted on X: “Nothing I hate more than missing games but trying to see the positive side and maybe my body is telling me it needs a bit more rest after a busy year.

“I’m very frustrated but I’ll be supporting the lads like a fan until I can rejoin them again in my best and strongest form. Thanks for your messages of concern and support. Lots of love and Hala Madrid!”

Real host Real Valladolid on Sunday and also have LaLiga games against Las Palmas and Real Betis ahead of the international break.

England start their Nations League campaign under interim boss Lee Carsley away to the Republic of Ireland on September 7 before hosting Finland at Wembley three days later.