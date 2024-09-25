Real Madrid confirm Kylian Mbappe injury blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Kylian Mbappe is expected to face around three weeks on the sidelines with a thigh injury, ruling him out of Real Madrid’s clash with local rivals Atletico.

After joining in the summer on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe has made nine appearances for his new club this season, scoring seven goals in all competitions and five in La Liga.

However, Real were dealt a blow when he limped out of their 3-2 La Liga win over Alaves at the Bernabeu on Tuesday, 25 September.

Speaking after the incident, head coach Carlo Ancelotti called it a “knock”, but the injury was later confirmed by the club.

“Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg,” the club said.

ESPN reports that Mbappe will be absent for three weeks, missing the local derby, the international break, and a match against Lille in the Champions League among others.

Madrid have started this season in impressive form, picking up 17 points from their opening seven matches, but they are trailing league leaders Barcelona by one point.

Atletico are not fair behind them with 12 points ahead of the derby on Sunday, but they have to play Celta Vigo on Thursday ahead of the league match which could affect their preparation.

Real Madrid won their opening Champions League game of the new-look format and have joined a number of clubs on three points before their next match, against Lille on Wednesday, October 2.