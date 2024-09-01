Kylian Mbappe opens his LaLiga account with brace as Real Madrid beat Real Betis

Support truly

Kylian Mbappe opened his LaLiga account at the fourth time of asking with a brace to fire Real Madrid to a 2-0 home win over Real Betis.

Mbappe had failed to score in Madrid’s opening three league fixtures, which resulted in the champions dropping points at Mallorca and Las Palmas.

It was a different story on Sunday, with a sumptuous Federico Valverde flick able to set up Mbappe to power home in the 67th minute, and he made it 2-0 eight minutes later from the penalty spot to clinch all three points at Santiago Bernabeu.

Girona claimed a 2-0 victory at Sevilla after Ivan Martin’s 41st-minute opener and a spot-kick by Abel Ruiz with 17 minutes left.

Getafe and Real Sociedad played out a 0-0 draw in Madrid, but Osasuna edged Celta Vigo in a five-goal thriller and Alaves won 2-0 at home to Las Palmas.

Harry Kane grabbed his first Bundesliga goal of the season in a 2-0 win for Bayern Munich over Freiburg.

Kane fired home from the spot in the 38th minute and substitute Thomas Muller added a second on his record-breaking day, with the attacker sent on for his 710th appearance for Bayern, which is now a club record.

Elsewhere in Germany, Heidenheim handed out a 4-0 thrashing to Augsburg.

Juventus and Roma could not be separated at Allianz Stadium and had to settle for a share of the spoils after a 0-0 draw.

Cesc Fabregas’ Como remain bottom of Serie A after they lost 1-0 at Udinese and Hellas Verona clinched a 2-0 victory away to Genoa.

Robin Gosens’ stoppage-time goal earned Fiorentina a point at home to Monza after they rallied from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw.

Paris St Germain made it three wins from three with an impressive 3-1 victory at Lille following a superb individual goal by Bradley Barcola.

Vitinha put PSG ahead from the penalty spot after 33 minutes and three minutes later it was 2-0 when Barcola carried the ball forward, exchanged passes with Marco Asensio before he curled into the bottom corner.

Edon Zhegrova pulled one back for Lille, but Randal Kolo Muani wrapped up the points with a header late on.

Monaco and Lens played out a 1-1 draw while Nice registered an excellent 4-1 victory at Angers.

Le Havre were victorious over Auxerre by a 3-1 score and Reims got the better of Rennes with a 2-1 win to open their account for the season.