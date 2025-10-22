Is Real Madrid v Juventus on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Madrid face Juventus in the Champions League league phase tonight, with Los Blancos looking to maintain their 100 per cent winning record in the competition against their continental rivals.

Xabi Alonso’s side recorded wins over Marseille and Kairat to begin their European campaign, and they already look well-placed to advance to the knockout stages with Kylian Mbappe in fine form.

Madrid are currently first in La Liga and they begin the day eighth in the league phase table, though tonight they will face one of the few teams in Europe with a decent record against them.

Juventus have won nine of the 21 meetings between the two sides but they arrive in the Spanish capital in mixed form of late, sitting seventh in Serie A and 24th in the league phase standings.

Igor Tudor’s side are already facing an uphill battle to make the knockout rounds after opening their campaign with two draws, and life will not get any easier for them at the Bernabeu as they face an in-form Los Blancos.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Real Madrid vs Juventus?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 22 October at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Kick-off is set for 8pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on TNT Sports, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the action online via discovery+.

Team news

Xabi Alonso may have four defensive absentees to contend with, as Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal and Dean Huijsen all remain sidelined while David Alaba will have to be assessed after coming off injured against Getafe at the weekend. Dani Ceballos is the only midfield absentee, with the Spaniard not in the squad against Getafe.

In addition, while Ferland Mendy and Trent Alexander-Arnold are now back in training, Alonso may choose to rest them ahead of the weekend’s El Clasico.

Juventus will be without defensive duo Bremer and Juan Cabal, though Fabio Miretti and Edon Zhegrova are back in training and could both be part of the travelling squad.

Jonathan David will likely lead the attack again, supported by Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao on the wings, while the midfield trio of Teun Koopmeiners, Manuel Locatelli and Kephren Thuram will likely continue at the Bernabeu.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Alaba, Carreras; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vini Jr.; Mbappe.

Juventus: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Rugani, Kelly, Cambiaso; Koopmeiners, Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, David, Yildiz.