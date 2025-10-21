LaLiga cancels controversial game abroad after protests and fierce criticism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The controversial plan to stage the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami in December has been cancelled, the league has announced.

LaLiga said the decision had been made “due to the uncertainty that has arisen in Spain over the past few weeks”.

Promoter Relevent said it informed LaLiga of the need to call the game off because “there is insufficient time to properly execute an event of this scale.” It added that “it would also be irresponsible to begin selling tickets without a confirmed match in place.”

The plan had come in for heavy criticism, with claims it would affect the competition’s integrity. Villarreal would have been the designated home team, but it was much more likely to have felt like an extra home game for Barca, given their global fanbase.

Players protested against the move in the current round of LaLiga matches by refusing to move for the first few seconds of each game.

LaLiga said in a statement on Tuesday night: “LaLiga deeply regrets that this project, which represented a historic and unparalleled opportunity for the international expansion of Spanish soccer, will not be able to move forward.

“Holding an official match outside our borders would have been a decisive step in the global growth of the competition, strengthening the international presence of clubs, the positioning of players, and the visibility of Spanish soccer in a strategic market such as the United States.

“The project fully complied with all federative regulations and did not affect the integrity of the competition, as confirmed by the competent institutions responsible for ensuring compliance, which opposed it for other reasons.

open image in gallery Espanyol and Real Oviedo players stood still for the first 15 seconds of their Friday clash in protest at the Miami game ( Getty Images )

“In an increasingly competitive global landscape, where leagues such as the Premier League or competitions like the Uefa Champions League continue to expand their reach and ability to generate revenue, initiatives like this are essential to ensure the sustainability and growth of Spanish soccer.

“Renouncing such opportunities hinders the generation of new income, limits clubs’ capacity to invest and compete and reduces the international projection of the entire Spanish soccer ecosystem.

“Finally, we wish to thank the clubs for their willingness and collaboration in this project, as well as for their continued commitment to the growth of the competition.

“From LaLiga, we will continue, as always, to work to bring Spanish soccer to every corner of the world, promoting an open, modern and competitive vision that benefits clubs, players, and fans alike.”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had earlier pulled no punches in his assessment of the Miami match.

open image in gallery Thibau Courtois had been vocal in his criticism of the Miami game ( Getty Images )

Speaking before the plan was shelved ahead of his side’s Champions League match against Juventus on Wednesday night, he told a press conference: “It adulterates the competition, totally.

“They (LaLiga) put it in because it’s in their interest to do that and it adulterates the competition, plus it doesn’t comply with the players’ agreement.

“We have to play at home and away. It’s not the same to play a team at home and away. In LaLiga, playing away from home is very complicated, as has happened to us against Real Sociedad or Getafe.

“They are complicated games and Villarreal away is a difficult game. Then you can win or lose, but everyone has to play at home and away from home except for force majeure.”