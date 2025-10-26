Real Madrid v Barcelona live: Jude Bellingam and Marcus Rashford set to face off in El Clasico
Xabi Alonso’s side are searching for a first real result against their fierce rivals in El Clasico in four meetings
Real Madrid could extend their lead at the top of LaLiga as they welcome fierce rivals Barcelona in what may prove a crucial El Clasico come the end of the season.
Los Blancos have emerged as the early frontrunners for the title, with league top scorer Kylian Mbappe having already hit 10 goals to power his side to eight wins from nine.
Barcelona, meanwhile, come into the game in the midst of an injury crisis, with Raphinha now joining the likes of Dani Olmo, Robert Lewandowski and Gavi on the treatment table.
Xabi Alonso’s side will surely see Sunday’s matchup as the perfect opportunity for Real Madrid to break their losing streak against the Blaugrana, having not produced any sort of result in El Clasico in their previous four meetings.
Follow live updates from Real Madrid v Barcelona here:
Predicted line-ups
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Asencio, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Diaz, Mbappe, Vinicius.
Barcleona XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Ferran.
Team news
Real Madrid could welcome back Trent Alexander-Arnold or Dani Carvajal back into their starting line-up following respective injuries, while Dean Huijsen is also in contention. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba remain sidelined.
Barcelona’s extensive injury list is growing, with Raphinha joining a host of high-profile absentees including Olmo, Lewandowski, Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen due to a leg muscle injury. Despite Raphinha's setback, the Spanish champions remain optimistic that they can count on key players Ferran Torres, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Frenkie De Jong, who all took part in training on Saturday. Hansi Flick won’t be on the touchline due to a ban.
Real Madrid v Barcelona
