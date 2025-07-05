The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Club World Cup quarter-final
Everything you need to know ahead of the Club World Cup quarter-finals
Real Madrid will be hoping for a repeat of the 2024 Champions League final when they reignite hostilities with Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup.
The Galacticos came out 2-0 victors when the two sides met at Wembley last year and go into this quarter-final as favourites off the back of a slender victory over Juventus, which saw Trent Alexander-Arnold register his first assist for his new club.
Dortmund, meanwhile, have revenge on their mind but will need a more convincing performance than the one seen in the round of 16, which saw them edge past Monterrey.
Jobe Bellingham was booked in that game which means he is suspended for the clash, denying him the chance to play against older brother Jude.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund?
Real Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund at 9pm BST on Saturday 5 July at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New York.
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday 4 July
Match 57: Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea (Philadelphia)
Match 58: Fluminense 2-1 Al-Hilal (Orlando)
Saturday 5 July
Match 59: PSG vs. Bayern Munich (Atlanta)
Match 60: Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund (East Rutherford)
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday 8 July
Match 61: Chelsea vs. Fluminense (East Rutherford)
Wednesday 9 July
Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)
FINAL
Sunday 13 July
Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)
