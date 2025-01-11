Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Reading vs Burnley LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Select Car Leasing Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 January 2025 08:00 EST
Comments
A general view of The Madejski Stadium
A general view of The Madejski Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Reading face Burnley in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Reading vs Burnley

Match ends, Reading 1, Burnley 3.

11 January 2025 17:31

Reading vs Burnley

Second Half Extra Time ends, Reading 1, Burnley 3.

11 January 2025 17:30

Reading vs Burnley

Fourth official has announced %injmins% minutes of added time.

11 January 2025 17:30

Reading vs Burnley

Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Osho (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

11 January 2025 17:26

Reading vs Burnley

Substitution, Reading. Jack Senga replaces Lewis Wing.

11 January 2025 17:22

Reading vs Burnley

Goal! Reading 1, Burnley 3. Zian Flemming (Burnley) right footed shot from very close range.

11 January 2025 17:18

Reading vs Burnley

Substitution, Reading. Ashqar Ahmed replaces Tivonge Rushesha.

11 January 2025 17:17

Reading vs Burnley

Attempt missed. Lyle Foster (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box.

11 January 2025 17:16

Reading vs Burnley

Second Half Extra Time begins Reading 1, Burnley 2.

11 January 2025 17:15

Reading vs Burnley

Substitution, Burnley. Josh Laurent replaces Tommy McDermott.

11 January 2025 17:14

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in