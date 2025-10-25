Raphinha ruled out of El Clasico as Barcelona injury crisis deepens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barcelona’s injury crisis has worsened further after it was confirmed star forward Raphinha will not be fit to feature in El Clasico on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, who has not recovered from a leg muscle injury, joins a host of high-profile absentees, including Dani Olmo, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi and goalkeepers Joan Garcia and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

With 10 players sidelined since August, Barca’s injury crisis has left their squad severely depleted ahead of one of the most crucial fixtures of the season.

Despite Raphinha's setback, the Spanish champions remain optimistic that they can count on key players Ferran Torres, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Frenkie De Jong, who all took part in Saturday's team practice.

"Any team would miss Raphinha, but the situation is what it is. He is injured," assistant coach Marcus Sorg confirmed.

"We'll see if Ferran (Torres) starts, we'll decide tomorrow. Jules Kounde also trained this morning and may play. I still have no idea about the starting eleven."

Torres left Spain's camp early with leg muscle fatigue, while De Jong missed three training sessions this week due to illness and Kounde was forced out of the 6-1 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League in midweek after a blow to the leg.

The injuries further complicate the Catalans' selection headaches for the crucial encounter against Real Madrid, who sit two points ahead of second-placed Barca after eight games.

Sorg will take charge on Sunday with Blaugrana manager Hansi Flick suspended after being shown a red card during the 2-1 win over Girona last week for allegedly protesting against refereeing decisions in the dying minutes of the match.

Sorg acknowledged that Flick's absence will be felt but insisted the team remains prepared.

"Flick will always be missed because he's one of the most important parts of the team," he added.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is suspended for the game ( AP )

"I think to have Flick on the sidelines, because the players trust him, he gives them confidence. His absence does have an influence. But Flick is in a good mood, positive, motivated."

Despite the mounting challenges, Sorg expressed confidence about taking charge of the prestigious fixture.

Barcelona enjoyed four consecutive wins over Real in three competitions last season, putting 16 goals past them including a 4-0 rout at the Bernabeu and a 5-2 Super Cup final win.

"It's an honour to be on the bench leading this team. It will be a tough match and I hope we can show our strengths," said Sorg, who will face Real's new manager Xabi Alonso.

"Real have made progress from last year, they press high up the pitch, I think that's changed (from the previous term). You never know what can happen at the Bernabeu. We have to control our emotions and we’re ready.”

Reuters