The four reasons why La Liga cancelled its controversial game abroad
- The controversial plan to stage a LaLiga match between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami this December has been cancelled.
- LaLiga announced the decision was due to "uncertainty that has arisen in Spain" and the promoter, Relevent, cited insufficient time to properly execute the event.
- The proposal had faced significant opposition, with critics claiming it would affect the competition's integrity and players protesting the move.
- Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was a vocal critic, stating the plan would "adulterate the competition" and not comply with players' agreements.
- LaLiga expressed deep regret over the cancellation, viewing the match as a historic opportunity for the international expansion and growth of Spanish football.