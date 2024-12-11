Rangers vs Tottenham betting tips

Under pressure Ange Postecoglou takes his Tottenham side up to Ibrox on Thursday to take on Rangers in the Europa League hoping to give the fans something to cheer about (8pm, TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ app).

Since thrashing Manchester City 4-0 at the Etihad, in November, Spurs are without a win from their last four and have lost their last two matches, against Bournemouth and London rivals Chelsea.

They also only managed a draw against Fulham, where they were outplayed and booed off by the fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Spurs boss was also heckled after the defeat at Bournemouth as there is growing unrest with the Jekyll and Hyde performances on display but he has proved six times before that he knows how to beat Rangers.

Despite being without a win in the competition in their last two matches, following a 3-2 defeat at Galatasaray and a 2-2 draw with Roma, betting sites have Spurs as favourites to win the competition and win their first trophy since 2008 at 9/2.

The Rangers boss Philippe Clement is also under pressure with his side third in the Scottish Premier League and already 11 points behind the league leaders Celtic, so a win over English opponents on Thursday would go a long way in winning back some fans.

The Gers go into the game unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions, including an impressive 4-1 win in Nice and a 6-0 win over Kilmarnock.

Rangers vs Tottenham betting preview: Spurs fans to finally have something to celebrate

The atmosphere at Ibrox is bound to be electric. As well as Scotland against England there is the added edge of Spurs being managed by a former Celtic boss, who guided them to two SPL titles.

Postecoglou was involved in 11 Old Firm derbies, winning six and drawing two and he will thrive on the atmosphere, and it could be just what Spurs need to get their season back on track.

For the first 15 minutes or so on Sunday Spurs were outstanding against Chelsea, racing to a 2-0 lead before their defensive injury problems struck again and Cristian Romero was forced off. Jadon Sancho pulled a goal back out of nowhere two minutes later and then the visitors took control, thanks largely to two second-half penalties, converted by Cole Palmer to make it 4-2.

A late penalty for the home side made the scoreline a bit more acceptable but many felt it papered over the cracks as Spurs slipped to their seventh league defeat of the season to leave them 11th in the table.

Despite their form they are still scoring goals though with the second highest number in the Premier League and seventh highest in the Europa League but two less than Rangers.

In total they have scored 45 goals and conceded 27 but in Europe they have scored 10 and conceded six and sit one place below Rangers on goal difference, as they have scored 12 and conceded just six - but something will have to give on Thursday.

Spurs are a best price of 13/12 on some betting apps for an away win, with Rangers 12/5 and the draw 47/16.

With Romero and Ben Davies set to miss the trip north there will be more changes in defence so backing both teams to score is a good bet. You can get 1/2 on both teams to score and 12/5 on both teams to score and Spurs to win.

Rangers vs Tottenham betting tip: Johnson to be back among the goals

Brennan Johnson has scored 10 goals this season, including three goals in the Europa League plus an assist and we’re backing him to be back on target on Thursday.

He has already scored two more goals than he managed in the whole of last season and just two less than during his last season at Forest, which prompted Spurs to shell out £47.5 million in September 20023.

Football betting sites are offering 15/2 on him to score first, 8/1 on him scoring last and 12/5 on him netting anytime.

