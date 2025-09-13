Furious fans turn on Russell Martin as Hearts continue Rangers’ misery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Furious Rangers fans again turned on Russell Martin after a 2-0 defeat to Hearts at Ibrox left the ramshackle Light Blues still looking for their first Scottish Premiership win after five games.

There were only nine minutes on the clock when Gers fans began to chant the name of Nicolas Raskin, the Belgium midfielder left out of the squad amid an ongoing dispute with the Rangers boss.

The home supporters first turned on their manager when Jambos skipper Lawrence Shankland drove the visitors ahead in the 22nd minute and they sporadically targeted him during the rest of another dismal performance.

Rangers stepped it up after the break after making changes but, after seeing his 82nd-minute penalty saved by Gers keeper Jack Butland, Shankland netted the rebound for Hearts first win at Ibrox in 11 years to take them nine points clear of the the home side.

Martin was not a popular appointment in the summer and his rating with the Gers support plummeted further after four successive draws in the league and being bundled out of the Champions League qualifiers by Club Brugge on a 9-1 aggregate.

The international break had allowed the under-fire former Southampton boss to further bolster his squad.

Canada defender Derek Cornelius, on loan from Marseille, and Youssef Chermiti, the 21-year-old Portuguese attacker who signed from Everton for a reported fee of £8million, started on the bench for Rangers, unchanged from goalless draw against Celtic before the international break, when they failed to get a shot on goal.

Hearts' Derek McInnes dropped goalkeeper Zander Clark to the bench, with former Union Berlin 33-year-old Alexander Schwolow handed a debut while defender Stephen Kingsley and winger Alexandros Kyziridis replaced injured Frankie Kent and Blair Spittal respectively.

open image in gallery Russell Martin (right) endured another difficult day ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

In the fourth minute Tynecastle defender Craig Halkett headed just over Butland's crossbar and then the Gers keeper saved a drive from Shankland before the Raskin chants first rang round the stadium.

Shankland found more joy when Claudio Braga slipped in a delightful pass inside the box and he drove across Butland and into the far corner of the net.

Rangers fans exploded in frustration and Martin was told where to go in no uncertain terms.

In the 37th minute Schwolow made his first real save when he tipped a curling shot from midfielder Thelo Aasgaard on to the bar and over, but the corner was easily defended and then a save from Gassama was the last real action of the first half which brought ear-splitting boos from the home fans.

There was no surprise that Martin made changes for the start of the second half with Cornelius on for Nasser Djiga and Oliver Antman replacing Mikey Moore; soon Joe Rothwell took over from Connor Barron.

There was some improvement.

Antman's shot drew a save from Schwolow and then Gassama curled the ball from inside the box against the post.

Cornelius headed a corner over the bar, more evidence that Rangers were in the ascendancy, as Chermiti came on for Jayden Meghoma in another reshuffle.

Cornelius had the ball in the Hearts net following a melee inside the six-yard box from a corner but referee Steven McLean called a foul on Schwolow and VAR concurred.

However, after Gers midfielder Mohamed Diomande pulled down Harry Milne inside the Rangers box, referee McLean pointed to the spot and Shankland's penalty was saved by Butland but he was first to the loose ball and slotted in.

Rangers fans departed in their droves - there was time for Hearts substitute Tomas Magnusson to hit the post - and it is difficult to see how Martin can, in the long-term, survive the toxicity that has enveloped the Ibrox club during his short tenure.

PA