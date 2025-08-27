Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russell Martin's tenure at Rangers FC continues on its disastrous downward spiral with a humiliating Champions League play-off defeat to Club Brugge in Belgium, 6-0 on the night and 9-1 on aggregate.

The Light Blues faced a monumental task after losing 3-1 in the first leg at Ibrox and were a goal down after just five minutes from a Nicolo Tresoldi header before Gers right-back Max Aarons was shown a straight red card three minutes later for hauling back Christos Tzolis.

As the 10-man Govan side spectacularly capitulated, goals from captain Hans Vanaken, Joaquin Seys -twice - and Aleksandar Stankovic had the home side five up at the break.

Tzolis made it 6-0 just five minutes into the second half, which, mercifully for Rangers, brought no more pain in terms of the scoreline. However, the ramifications will be considerable.

Martin was already under severe pressure but the abysmal embarrassment of a performance which leaves him with three wins from 10 games, and the uproar from fans who have lost hope, may force the club's new USA-based owners and investors to think again.

Rangers lose out on Champions League football, which will cost them £20m and possibly more, as they drop into the Europa League but one of the worst nights in the club's history will not be forgotten any time soon.

The Light Blues somehow have to regroup for the visit of Celtic on Sunday, where defeat will leave them nine points behind their Old Firm rivals with only four William Hill Premiership fixtures completed.

One of Martin's big calls before the nightmare unfolded was dropping Belgium midfielder Nicolas Raskin among the substitutes while defender Nasser Djiga returned from suspension and there was a start for striker Danilo.

open image in gallery Rangers are out of the Champions League ( PA Wire )

Rangers conceded three goals in 20 minutes in the first game and were soon behind when Joaquin Seys worked his way forward and crossed from the left with Tresoldi easily getting in front of Djiga to head past Ibrox goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Two minutes later, when Aarons clumsily pulled back Tzolis as he attempted to race clear on goal it was effectively all over for the visitors as German referee Felix Zwayer sent him off.

Club captain James Tavernier came on for Oliver Antman but in the 19th minute Butland thwarted Tzolis, before the home playmaker crashed a shot from 25 yards off the crossbar, with Butland maybe getting a fingertip to the ball.

open image in gallery ( Steve Welsh/PA Wire )

Butland made good saves from Carlos Forbs and Stankovic but had no chance when Vanaken headed in from a Tzolis corner.

Vanaken then sent a volley off the bar from an angle but as Rangers melted further, Seys knocked in a third from close range after his first effort was saved by Butland, then volleyed in a cross from Raphael Onyedika.

There was time for Stankovic to head in a cross from Vanaken and Rangers players trooped off in a state of shock at half-time.

Mohamed Diomande, Raskin and Findlay Curtis came on for the start of the second half but they made little difference as Tzolis easily skipped through to guide the ball past Butland.

The Gers keeper continued to make saves to prevent further distress but there seems no end to the misery being forced upon Gers fans this season.

PA