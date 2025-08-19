Rangers face Champions League exit after early collapse against Club Brugge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rangers’ horrendous start to their Champions League play-off against Club Brugge left them with a bruising 3-1 defeat at Ibrox and staring at the exit door.

In a nightmare beginning to the first leg, Gers defender Nasser Djiga inexplicably allowed a long ball past him in the third minute and grateful visiting striker Romeo Vermant coolly lofted the ball over stranded goalkeeper Jack Butland.

And further strikes from Jorne Spileers and Brandon Mechele had the visitors 3-0 up after just 20 minutes.

Brazilian striker Danilo pulled a goal back four minutes after the break and the home side rallied, but the Belgian outfit stood firm.

The return game against Nicky Hayen's men in Belgium next Wednesday will require a huge turnaround, albeit the Govan club are assured Europa League group phase football at least.

Wins over Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen in previous qualifiers revealed flaws in Russell Martin's new-look Gers side and raised concerns in the stands, as did back-to-back draws to start the Premiership campaign.

And once again the former Southampton boss incurred the ire of the Light Blue legions.

Martin made 10 changes for Saturday's 4-2 Premier Sports Cup victory over Alloa and seven for the visit of the Belgian outfit.

The news that elicited the most surprise was that 19-year-old England youth international Jayden Meghoma, who signed on loan from Brentford on Sunday, went straight in at left-back with Max Aarons preferred to experienced club captain James Tavernier at right-back. Jack Butland, John Souttar, Mohamed Diomande, Oliver Antman, Djeidi Gassama, and Nicolas Raskin all returned.

Greece international Christos Tzolis, who scored for Greece against Scotland at Hampden Park in March and who has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace, started for the visitors, while former Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet was in goal.

All eyes were on Meghoma, who spent last season on loan at Preston, and he started positively. But a horror mistake by Djiga allowed Tzolis' pass to give Vermant an easy finish which stunned everyone inside the ground.

The Gers fans were coming to terms with the needless loss of a goal when Tzolis' corner from the right was knocked past Butland by the unmarked Spileers from 12 yards.

The boos that rang round the ground intensified when Mechele, making his 500th appearance for Brugge, stepped all too easily in front of Danilo just outside the Rangers box and gave Butland no chance with an arrowed right-footed drive.

A three-goal deficit at the break left the Gers support in a state of shock but they got a lifeline when Danilo slid in to convert an enticing cross from Meghoma.

Gassama's angled-drive skipped inches past the far post before Mohamed Diomande and Danilo were replaced by Hamza Igamane and Thelo Aasgaard.

Gassama had the ball in the Brugge net in the 78th minute but French referee Francois Letexier was asked by VAR to check his pitchside monitor and quickly decided that Mignolet had the ball in his hand before it was bundled into the net.

The Light Blues’ second-half display was heartening but it was a chastening first 20 minutes which keeps the spotlight on Martin.