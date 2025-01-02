Rangers v Celtic LIVE: Scottish Premiership team news, line-ups and more today
The first Old Firm derby of 2025 sees Rangers trying to close a 14-point gap to their rivals at the top of the table
Rangers host Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon in the first Old Firm derby of 2025
Celtic have dominated domestically so far this term, winning the League Cup against their old rivals last month, and a win today could well put the title out of Rangers’ reach.
Meanwhile, Rangers boss Philippe Clement is under pressure after his side’s draw to Motherwell handed Celtic a 14-point lead going into New Year’s Day, and though a win today would claw back some ground in the title race, another loss would put the Belgian in a very precarious position even at this stage of the season.
Follow all the latest updates from the Ibrox below:
Rangers v Celtic LIVE
Rangers host Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon, with the visitors looking to extend their 14-point lead at the top of the table.
Brendan Rodgers’ side have been dominant domestically so far this term, having accumulated 50 points before the New Year as well as winning the League Cup final against their old rivals earlier this month.
With much of the focus likely going into the club’s quest to qualify for the next round of the Champions League in January, a win today would go some way to potentially putting the title in their hands come May.
Rangers have struggled in recent weeks in the league, having drawn to Motherwell and lost to St Mirren in their last two matches, and Philippe Clement’s side already look like their title challenge could fail before 2025 even begins, though a win today could put them back into the fight.
Rangers v Celtic LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live overage of today’s Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic.
2025 begins with Celtic holding a 14-point lead over their rivals, with Rangers struggling domestically with some poor results this winter.
And we’ll have all the latest news and updates as Rangers look to claw back some ground in the Scottish title race.
