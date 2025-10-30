Danny Rohl explains how Rangers are now ‘ready’ to take down Celtic in Old Firm derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After a whirlwind first week in the job, Rangers boss Danny Rohl has revealed why he now believes his side are ready to get the best of bitter rivals Celtic in the Old Firm derby this weekend.

Rohl’s first game in charge, just 48 hours after taking the job, was a dispiriting 3-0 loss to Brann in the Europa League but he has since masterminded back-to-back wins in the Scottish Premiership – downing Kilmarnock 3-1 at the weekend before showing resilience to beat Hibernian 1-0 on Wednesday evening.

That Hibs triumph was Rangers’s first clean sheet away from home since December 2024, although they did rely on a late Jack Butland penalty save from Jamie McGrath to preserve it.

Rohl has switched the Gers to a back three over the past couple of games, adding an extra centre-back to increase defensive stability and freeing up the likes of 19-year-old left-back Jayden Meghoma to bomb forward in a wing-back role.

It appears to be working and the 36-year-old boss highlighted one specific trait that he thinks sets his side up for success.

When asked by BBC Scotland what he found most pleasing about the Hibernian win, Rohl said: “I must say, in the second half the tactical discipline.

“It was not always possible to press high. But we understand the game more, and understood they are a transition team and we were compact.

“What we have to improve is when we have the ball. Our own transition moments. But we need more than one part of the game.

“For me it’s about winning games and we did this. Today we saw a team that is running for each other to be a unit and be connected and had fighting spirit, which is fantastic to see.”

open image in gallery Jack Butland saved Jamie McGrath’s late penalty ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

Celtic now await at Hampden Park in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals on Sunday afternoon after a turbulent week of their own – with Brendan Rodgers resigning in acrimonious circumstances after a falling out with the board and 73-year-old Martin O’Neill being placed in interim charge 20 years after last holding the job.

And Rohl is convinced his Gers are more than capable of getting one over their fierce rivals.

“It will be a great game and I’m excited,” he said of his first Old Firm derby. “We go in with two wins in a row and great confidence and we will make a good game. My boys are ready for this.

“That’s what I feel in the locker room at the moment, this is what we’ve created in the last two games.”

Rohl also believes Rangers are rebuilding the relationship with supporters thanks to the recent victories and that will only help the team in the long term.

open image in gallery Rangers players celebrated the win at Hibernian ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

“What I really liked was at the end of the game, our supporters and players come closer,” he explained. “They recognise what we’re doing and I think this is a great spirit to feel this after one week.

“Maybe one week ago we were a little bit far away from each other but now we come closer and this is great to see. It’s crucial, if you look back two weeks ago it was maybe a tough place but since I’m here I feel so much support in my direction.

“It’s fantastic and today it is important to give my players these two minutes (with the supporters at the end) because they deserved it. They put everything on the pitch. I helped them, we helped them as a group, but the players did the job.”