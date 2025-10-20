Rangers appoint Danny Rohl as new head coach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Danny Rohl has been appointed Rangers head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 36-year-old had withdrawn from contention last week, when Kevin Muscat seemed poised to succeed Russell Martin earlier this month.

But the former Sheffield Wednesday boss reportedly resumed talks with Rangers over the weekend and was confirmed as their new head coach on Monday afternoon.

He told the club’s website: “It is a huge privilege to be taking on the role of head coach at such an incredible club, recognised around the world.

“I know it has been a difficult start to the season, but there is still so much to play for in four competitions, and my staff and I will give it everything to reward the supporters and the club.”

He added: “The expectations here are clear.

“The fans want to see results now – my mentality and experience is to think in exactly the same way and I have belief in the players that we can achieve this.

“We have no time to waste, we start straight away. I respect that trust is earned and understand we have to give the supporters confidence in what we are doing by showing it on the pitch from the start.

open image in gallery Rohl will take charge of Thursday’s Europa League clash with Brann ( Jessica Hornby/PA )

“The expectations are huge and I love this challenge because I set high standards for myself and the team too.

“Rangers is built on a tradition of hard work, unity and success – that is exactly what you will get from me and what I want my team to represent for all of you.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the squad and getting down to work ahead of Thursday’s game away to Brann.”

Chairman Andrew Cavenagh commented: “We’re very pleased to welcome Danny to Rangers. An ambitious coach who shares the club’s hunger for progress and success.

“His experience at elite level, in high-pressure environments, makes him a strong fit for what we expect here.

“We know the past few months have been challenging, but our focus has always been on getting the right person, who is ready to immediately embrace this football club and the demands that come with it.

“Danny impressed us with his vision, his character and his understanding of what Rangers stands for. We believe he can help restore pride, momentum, and ultimately success.”

Rangers face Norwegian side Brann in the Europa League on Thursday.