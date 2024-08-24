Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724506208

Queens Park Rangers vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from MATRADE Loftus Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 24 August 2024 05:30
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724505935

Queens Park Rangers vs Plymouth Argyle

Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Plymouth Argyle 1.

24 August 2024 14:25
1724505922

Queens Park Rangers vs Plymouth Argyle

Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Plymouth Argyle 1.

24 August 2024 14:25
1724505888

Queens Park Rangers vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt missed. Alfie Lloyd (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jake Clarke-Salter with a cross.

24 August 2024 14:24
1724505816

Queens Park Rangers vs Plymouth Argyle

Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.

24 August 2024 14:23
1724505705

Queens Park Rangers vs Plymouth Argyle

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Alfie Lloyd replaces Karamoko Dembélé.

24 August 2024 14:21
1724505702

Queens Park Rangers vs Plymouth Argyle

Jonathan Varane (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

24 August 2024 14:21
1724505650

Queens Park Rangers vs Plymouth Argyle

Frederick Issaka (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the red card.

24 August 2024 14:20
1724505646

Queens Park Rangers vs Plymouth Argyle

Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

24 August 2024 14:20
1724505615

Queens Park Rangers vs Plymouth Argyle

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Joe Edwards.

24 August 2024 14:20
1724505584

Queens Park Rangers vs Plymouth Argyle

Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Julio Pleguezuelo is caught offside.

24 August 2024 14:19

