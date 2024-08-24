Queens Park Rangers vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from MATRADE Loftus Road
Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Attempt missed. Alfie Lloyd (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jake Clarke-Salter with a cross.
Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Alfie Lloyd replaces Karamoko Dembélé.
Jonathan Varane (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Frederick Issaka (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the red card.
Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Joe Edwards.
Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Julio Pleguezuelo is caught offside.
