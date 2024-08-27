Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from MATRADE Loftus Road
Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Luton Town in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town
Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1(4), Luton Town 1(1).
Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town
Penalty Shootout ends, Queens Park Rangers 1(4), Luton Town 1(1).
Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1(4), Luton Town 1(1). Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town
Penalty missed! Still Queens Park Rangers 1(3), Luton Town 1(1). Tahith Chong (Luton Town) hits the bar with a left footed shot.
Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1(3), Luton Town 1(1). Jake Clarke-Salter (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1(2), Luton Town 1(1). Alfie Doughty (Luton Town) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1(2), Luton Town 1. Karamoko Dembélé (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town
Penalty saved. Cauley Woodrow (Luton Town) right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1(1), Luton Town 1. Zan Celar (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town
Penalty Shootout begins Queens Park Rangers 1, Luton Town 1.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments