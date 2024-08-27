Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724796723

Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from MATRADE Loftus Road

Luke Baker
Tuesday 27 August 2024 12:45
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Luton Town in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724791635

Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town

Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1(4), Luton Town 1(1).

27 August 2024 21:47
1724791598

Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town

Penalty Shootout ends, Queens Park Rangers 1(4), Luton Town 1(1).

27 August 2024 21:46
1724791597

Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town

Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1(4), Luton Town 1(1). Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

27 August 2024 21:46
1724791552

Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town

Penalty missed! Still Queens Park Rangers 1(3), Luton Town 1(1). Tahith Chong (Luton Town) hits the bar with a left footed shot.

27 August 2024 21:45
1724791501

Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town

Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1(3), Luton Town 1(1). Jake Clarke-Salter (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

27 August 2024 21:45
1724791462

Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town

Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1(2), Luton Town 1(1). Alfie Doughty (Luton Town) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

27 August 2024 21:44
1724791421

Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town

Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1(2), Luton Town 1. Karamoko Dembélé (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

27 August 2024 21:43
1724791382

Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town

Penalty saved. Cauley Woodrow (Luton Town) right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

27 August 2024 21:43
1724791338

Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town

Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1(1), Luton Town 1. Zan Celar (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

27 August 2024 21:42
1724791288

Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town

Penalty Shootout begins Queens Park Rangers 1, Luton Town 1.

27 August 2024 21:41

