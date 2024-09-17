Queens Park Rangers vs Crystal Palace LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from MATRADE Loftus Road
Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Crystal Palace in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Crystal Palace 2.
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Crystal Palace 2.
Offside, Crystal Palace. Ismaïla Sarr is caught offside.
Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp replaces Daichi Kamada.
Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Alfie Lloyd (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Walsh.
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
