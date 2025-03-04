Why some PSV fans are wearing fancy dress for Arsenal Champions League match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

PSV Eindhoven have told their fans that they are welcome to wear fancy dress to the stadium if attending tonight’s Champions League match with Arsenal.

The Dutch city is currently hosting its carnival celebrations, with the week-long festivities due to end Tuesday night. These celebrations take place every year in the days immediately preceding Ash Wednesday and Lent.

Carnival brings celebrations and many revellers a number of European cities every year, and as a result Eindhoven has welcomed many festival-goers ahead of tonight’s game.

open image in gallery A PSV fan in fancy dress ahead of the Arsenal match ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

Fancy dress is traditionally a large part of the celebrations, with the city's tourist website, This is Eindhoven, encouraging revellers to take “a chance to be someone completely different”.

And PSV have also encouraged fans to take part in the tradition, with a post on the club’s website encouraging fans to “come in red to the Philips Stadium”.

“The competition falls on the last day of Carnival. Because of this we expect extra crowds in the city center,” the post said. “From 19:45 Eindhoven's Finest will play at the Philips Stadium.

“Supporters are welcome to come to the stadium in carnival attire. However, please note that Uefa does not allow the wearing of face-covering clothing. In addition, drunken visitors will not be allowed to enter the stadium.

“Prior to PSV - Arsenal there will again be an atmosphere campaign and you can contribute to this. Put on something red and help turn the Philips Stadium into a red mass. Together we can create the ultimate Champions League evening,” the post added.

The match, which is the first leg of the two sides’ last-16 tie in the Champions League. Arsenal will then face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday 9 March, before the second leg against PSV takes place at the Emirates on Wednesday 12 March.