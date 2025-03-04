Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

PSV vs Arsenal LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups from last-16 tie

The Gunners best hope for silverware lies in this competition and they’ll need to perform strongly against the Dutch side

Chris Wilson
Tuesday 04 March 2025 12:03 EST
Comments
PSV can shock Arsenal despite poor form - Perisic

PSV Eindhoven play host to Arsenal in the Champions League tonight for the first leg of their last-16 match up. The Gunners hope to secure a win and take a crucial lead back to the Emirates for next week’s deciding leg.

Mikel Arteta’s men have fallen 13 points behind Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title and their best chance of winning silverware this season now lies in Europe with Arteta making winning the Champions League the priority for his team.

The Gunners lost just one of their league phase matches and finished third in the table making them one of the favourites, along with Liverpool and Real Madrid, to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

PSV, meanwhile, came through the play-offs and earned a 4-3 aggregate win over Juventus to knock the Serie A giants out of the competition. They are second to Ajax in the Eredivisie yet were knocked out of the KNVB Cup over two legs by Go Ahead Eagles in their two most recent outings.

Follow all the Champions League action with our live blog below:

Team news

The line-ups should be released in the next 10 minutes or so, so here’s a reminder of the early team news...

Arsenal have had almost a week off since their draw with Forest, and there were no new injury concerns for Mikel Arteta after that match. Miles Lewis-Skelly is free to return to the side in European competition, so he could feature again.

With news that Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the rest of the season, Arsenal continue to be short of options in key positions. In addition, this match will come too soon for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, with neither expected back until next month.

For PSV, former Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest is expected to return this month, though this match may come too soon. Centre-back Ricardo Pepi and midfielder Malik Tillman are the long-term absentees for the Dutch side.

Chris Wilson4 March 2025 18:35

The Champions League returns and its flaws leave an unintended benefit

There are a lot of elite footballers who still have the Champions Leaguetheme as their ringtone, and some will be actively playing it on the way to stadiums. Familiarity hasn’t dulled excitement. It’s fair to say that isn’t really from the relative laboriousness of the group stage, but rather the exquisite energy of the knockouts.

This week is where football history starts to be made, partly because of how visions of glory can be instantly consigned to the past. It is tension and tantalising opportunity all at once. Through that, there’s a distinctive thought, one even more striking than the sense many players will feel this week of stepping out into great stadiums. A good chunk of this season’s stars were children when watching Barcelona’s comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, the kind of game that made them first realise the unique magic of these nights.

That was obviously the case for Camp Nou’s current talents like Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Gavi but also stars like Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, Ryan Gravenberch and arguably even William Saliba and Bukayo Saka. Such grandeur and mystique is what Uefa and all of football’s major stakeholders at least think they are striving for.

The Champions League returns and its flaws leave an unintended benefit

Comment: As the real drama of the competition returns, those in charge of the Champions League have forgotten what made it special in the first place
Chris Wilson4 March 2025 18:25

Champions League last-16 ties

With Villa’s match against Brugge already underway, here’s a brief reminder of the last-16 ties in the Champions League.

Tuesday, 4 March

Aston Villa vs Club Brugge

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

PSV vs Arsenal

Dortmund vs Lille

Wednesday, 5 March

Feyenoord vs Inter

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

PSG vs Liverpool

Benfica vs Barcelona

Chris Wilson4 March 2025 18:10

Ivan Perisic says Arsenal have ‘lacked’ what it takes to be winners

Former Tottenham player Ivan Perisic says Arsenal have “lacked” what it takes to be winners and believes his current side PSV Eindhoven can shock the Gunners in their Champions League last-16 tie.

Perisic, 36, has revived his career at the Dutch club and scored in PSV’s victory over Juventus in the previous round and will now face his former north London rivals on Tuesday night in Eindhoven.

Mikel Arteta’s side have crashed out of the Premier League title race since their last Champions League outing, with a defeat to West Ham and a draw to Nottingham Forest handing the advantage to runaway leaders Liverpool.

Ivan Perisic says Arsenal have ‘lacked’ what it takes to be winners

Arsenal just fell short of the Premier League title last season and are all but out of the running this year
Chris Wilson4 March 2025 18:00

Prediction

All that matters in this first leg is taking some kind of result back to the Emirates, and despite their offensive woes in recent weeks, Arsenal’s defence is still one of the best on the continent. They should sneak a win in Eindhoven.

PSV 0-1 Arsenal.

Chris Wilson4 March 2025 17:45

Jurrien Timber urges Arsenal to ‘change the narrative’ against PSV

Jurrien Timber has challenged Arsenal to change the narrative ahead of their Champions League knockout clash against PSV Eindhoven.

The Gunners arrive in the Netherlands with their Premier League title hopes all but over after collecting just one point from their past two matches.

Mikel Arteta’s squad, without a recognised striker following season-ending injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, also failed to find the back of the net in those two fixtures.

Jurrien Timber urges Arsenal to ‘change the narrative’ against PSV

The Gunners arrive in the Netherlands with their Premier League title hopes all but over
Chris Wilson4 March 2025 17:25

Predicted line-ups

PSV XI: Benitez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Junior; Schouten, Veerman; Perisic, Saibari, Lang; de Jong.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard.

Chris Wilson4 March 2025 17:07

For PSV, former Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest is expected to return this month, though this match may come too soon. Centre-back Ricardo Pepi and midfielder Malik Tillman are the long-term absentees for the Dutch side.

Chris Wilson4 March 2025 17:05

Arsenal have had almost a week off since their draw with Forest, and there were no new injury concerns for Mikel Arteta after that match. Miles Lewis-Skelly is free to return to the side in European competition, so he could feature again.

With news that Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the rest of the season, Arsenal continue to be short of options in key positions. In addition, this match will come too soon for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, with neither expected back until next month.

Chris Wilson4 March 2025 17:04

Is PSV vs Arsenal on TV?

When is PSV vs Arsenal?

The match is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, 4 March at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

How can I watch the match?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage starting at 7pm.

Chris Wilson4 March 2025 17:03

