PSG vs Real Madrid tips:

PSG win - 11/8 Betfred

Hakimi to score - 24/5 Unibet

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain meet at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday as two European heavyweights go head-to-head in the second of the Club World Cup semi-finals.

PSG have continued where they left off in their regular season, having won Ligue 1 and their first-ever Champions League, while Real Madrid seem to have put a disappointing campaign behind them having been pipped to the LaLiga title by Barcelona.

Chelsea await the winners in Sunday’s final after beating Brazilian side Fluminense 2-0 in Wednesday’s first semi-final.

Football betting sites have PSG as the favourites for the trophy at odds of 6/4, with Chelsea only slightly shorter than Madrid in betting as they’re already in the final.

Who will come out on top?

Luis Enrique’s side were by far the best team in Europe last season, crushing Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final and also beating Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal on their way to the final.

They have won four out of five matches over in the US, their only slip-up coming in the group match against Brazilian side Botafogo, when Igor Jesus scored the only goal of the game.

That is the only goal they have conceded so far at the Club World Cup as they have beaten Atletico Madrid, Seattle, Inter Miami and then Bayern Munich to reach the semi-finals, despite being down to nine men against the Bundesliga champions.

Desire Doue opened the scoring against Bayern before Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez were both sent off for the French side.

Ousmane Dembele made sure of the win in added time, but the result was overshadowed by a serious ankle injury suffered by Jamal Musiala.

Since drawing their opening game against Al Hilal, Real have won four in a row against Pachuca, RB Salzburg, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, scoring 11 and conceding four, including two last time out.

Their quarter-final tie was full of drama after leading 2-0 for the best part of 70 minutes through goals from Gonzalo Garcia and Fran Garcia.

But Maximilian Beier pulled a goal back in the second minute of added time and the game went into chaos. Kylian Mbappe restored Real’s two-goal lead with an acrobatic volley before new signing Dean Huijsen was sent off for pulling down striker Serhou Guirassy, who converted from the penalty spot.

In the end, Xabi Alonso’s side held on to reach the last four as they seek to win the tournament for a record sixth time.

Betting sites have PSG as the favourites for the win inside 90 minutes at 11/8, while you can get 39/20 on Real and 11/4 on a draw.

Suspensions could play a vital part with the three red cards across the quarter-final matches, but with Real looking more susceptible at the back and against a dominant attacking force, I just feel PSG will have too much in New York.

You can get 10/1 on PSG to win in extra time, but I’m backing them to get the job done inside normal time.

PSG vs Real Madrid prediction 1: PSG win - 11/8 Betfred

Hakimi the man for the pressure moment

Ten different players have scored for PSG so far, with Achraf Hakimi and Joao Neves having both scored twice.

Neves scored twice in the 4-0 win over Inter Miami, to take his tally for the season to just six, while Hakimi scored against Seattle and Miami to make it 11 goals in 52 appearances for club and country.

The Moroccan also scored in the quarter-final, semi-final and final of the Champions League, so he’s definitely a player for the big occasion.

Betting apps are offering 16/1 on him scoring first or last, or you take the safer option of 24/5 on him scoring at any time.

PSG vs Real Madrid prediction 2: Hakimi to score - 24/5 Unibet

Please gamble responsibly

If you’re having a bet on PSG vs Real Madrid, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. The same applies if you’re gambling on casino sites, poker sites or slot sites.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.