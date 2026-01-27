PSG vs Newcastle betting tips

Newcastle United host holders Paris Saint-Germain in the final round of Champions League league phase fixtures this week, with the Magpies hoping for the win that would secure them a spot in the automatic qualification places.

Eddie Howe’s side begin the day in seventh in the table on 13 points, behind PSG but only on goal difference, and while a win would all but guarantee them a spot in the top eight, even a draw could see them slip down into the knockout round play-offs.

The Magpies travel to the French capital in mixed form too, with a series of positive performances in Europe overshadowed by the loss to Villa and the recent draw to Wolves.

However, PSG have also produced a string of mixed performances in recent matches, having suffered losses to city rivals Paris FC in the cup and Sporting in this competition last week.

Nevertheless, home advantage and Newcastle’s poor form means that the Parisians enter as heavy favourites for this one, with betting sites giving the holders odds-on Champions League odds to win, versus a long price for a Magpies victory.

PSG vs Newcastle prediction: Parisians to grab last-eight spot

While both teams come into the match inside the automatic qualification places, they know that the loser will likely fall into the play-off places, with both sides on 13 points alongside Chelsea, Barcelona, Sporting, Man City, Atletico and Atalanta.

This means there’ll be plenty of competition for the top eight, with teams as afar down as Dortmund in 16th still able to creep in depending on results elsewhere.

And despite PSG coming in as heavy favourites, both sides have shown mixed form of late. The hosts have won just two of their last five matches (drawing one and losing another two), and they’ve scored seven and conceded five in that time, with the French side keeping just five clean sheets over their last 10 outings.

However, Newcastle have had a similarly poor run of form recently, winning just one of their last five with that 3-0 victory over PSV last week. The Magpies lost against both Villa and City recently and drew to both Bournemouth and Wolves, scoring six and conceding seven over that time.

With just three clean sheets in their last 10 games, it feels like PSG will have plenty of opportunities to break down the visiting defence, though the hosts are also struggling in defence at times and won’t be helped by the likely absence of Nuno Mendes and some key midfielders.

And while the home side’s quality should take them through this match with three points, Newcastle certainly know how to rise to the occasion, so PSG won’t have it all their own way at the Parc des Princes.

PSG vs Newcastle prediction 1: PSG to win, both teams to score - 9/5 Ladbrokes

PSG vs Newcastle betting tip: Dembele to take PSG into knockouts

Ousmane Dembele has had a stop-start opening to 25/26, with various injuries meaning the Ballon d’Or holder has missed 11 matches across Ligue 1 and the Champions League so far this term.

However, the 28-year-old still has a fairly impressive return of eight goals and six assists across his 20 appearances in all competitions, and he might be settling into better form if recent games are anything to go by, with the Frenchman having scored four goals and registered two assists over his last six matches.

These goals came across three separate games, and Dembele opened the scoring in two of them, against both Marseille and Lille.

With football betting sites offering odds on the Frenchman to score anytime as low as 10/11, we think a wager on Dembele to score first provides much better value, and we think he can continue his positive New Year run against the Magpies.

PSG vs Newcastle prediction 2: Ousmane Dembele to score first - 15/4 Bet365

PSG vs Newcastle team news

PSG: Luis Enrique will likely be without a few key members of his side, with Nuno Mendes, Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves and Lee Kang In al doubtful.

Newcastle: Eddie Howe will hope to have Bruno Guimaraes back after he missed the loss to Villa, and the Brazilian will face a late fitness test along with compatriot Joelinton.

This match will likely come too soon for Jacob Murphy and Emil Krafth to make a return to the squad, while Tino Livramento and Fabian Schar are the longer-term absentees.

PSG vs Newcastle predicted line-ups

PSG XI: Chevalier; Pacho, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Hernandez; Mayulu, Vitinha, Mbaye; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Miley, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Wissa, Gordon.

