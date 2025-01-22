PSG vs Man City tips

Manchester City travel to the French capital on Wednesday to take on Paris Saint-Germain in a must-win match for both sides, if they are to progress to the last 16 of the Champions League (kick-off 8pm, live on TNT Sports and Discovery+).

City currently sit 22nd in the Champions League table, with eight points after losing two and drawing the other of their last three games, as part of their recent torrid run.

The defeats came at Sporting and Juventus, while they were held to a 3-3 draw at home by Feyenoord, despite leading 3-0 with just 16 minutes to go.

PSG are three places and one point behind City, having won just two of their matches against Girona and RB Salzburg and drawing at home to PSV Eindhoven. But they are in real danger of going out of the competition after defeats by Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Domestically though they are flying, sitting top of Ligue 1 with 14 wins and four draws from their 18 games played. They go into the game unbeaten in 10 games, since they lost 1-0 to Bayern at the end of November.

City finally look like they are on their way back to their best with four wins from their last five games, following a shocking run that saw them win just one in 13.

They have scored 22 goals in those five games but with all respect to Salford and Ipswich, we expect more quality from Wednesday’s opponents.

City to edge a nervy game

Last season you would have predicted a relatively easy City win, in fact, last season this would have been a dead rubber with both sides already qualified for the last 16 but football at times is anything but predictable.

Their attacking form over the last five games, which has seen nine different players on the scoresheet, will definitely give Pep Guardiola’s side the confidence that has been lacking and maybe the pressure to win will also give them the added edge.

The last thing they want is to be crashing out of the competition they won in 2023 at the first hurdle.

The French side have only won one of their seven meetings with City, drawing two and losing the other four but they did with their last match, at the Parc des Princes, when goals from Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi earned them a 2-0 win.

They have however won just one of their last five Champions League home matches and lost three which is as many as in their previous 17 games in Paris and if City can get on top early then nerves could set in for both fans and players.

Football betting sites have the home side as slight favourites for the win at 6/4, while you can get 7/4 on a City win and 14/5 on the tie to finish all square – a result which wouldn’t really help anyone.

If City show up then we think they will be too strong for PSG, especially in front of goal, but we still think it will be a nervy night for Pep’s side.

PSG vs Man City prediction 1: BTTS and City to win – 10/3 Bet365

Foden to keep on going

It was a slow start to the season for Phil Foden, following his exploits with England over the summer but five goals in his last four games show that he is looking back to his best.

Despite struggling for form the City man still scored in the Champions League matches against Slovan Bratislava, Sparta Praha and Sporting CP but he wasn’t on target regularly enough.

He scored the fourth goal in the recent 4-1 win over West Ham before bagging braces against Brentford and Ipswich.

Betting sites are offering 9/1 on him scoring first, 29/10 on him scoring anytime and you can get 22/1 on him scoring two or more. Can lightning really strike three times?

PSG vs Man City prediction 2: Foden to score anytime - 29/10 Unibet

