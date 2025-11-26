PSG v Tottenham live: Spurs seek to avenge Super Cup heartache in Champions League
Spurs were pipped to the Super Cup on penalties by PSG back in August
Tottenham will look to avenge their heartbreak from the Super Cup as they take on European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
Thomas Frank’s reign at Spurs kicked off with a silverware near-miss in August’s clash of continental cup winners, with the Europa League holders throwing away a two-goal lead in the last five minutes to lose to heavy favourites PSG on penalties.
While Spurs fans, fresh off their 17th-place league finish with Ange Postecoglou, could take some encouragement from pushing such a strong team to the wire, goodwill towards Frank is now at a stark low after suffering a humiliating 4-1 derby thrashing at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday.
They’ll need a much improved performance against the Parisians, who to nobody’s surprise are top of Ligue 1 but do come into the clash with defeat in Europe relatively fresh on the mind, suffering a 2-1 home loss to Bayern Munich at the beginning of November.
Follow all the latest update from the Parc des Princes in our live blog below:
Match stats
Across major European competition, Tottenham have lost just two of their last 13 games against sides from France (W6 D5), with their last away from home witnessing them draw 0-0 with Monaco in the UEFA Champions League last month.
PSG have lost just one of their last six home Champions League games against English opponents (W4 D1) – a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in March 2025 at the Round of 16 stage.
Joao Palhinha apologises after derby loss to Arsenal and promises ‘big reaction’
Joao Palhinha apologised to the Tottenham fans after a painful 4-1 defeat at rivals Arsenal, but promised a “big reaction” this week.
Spurs were embarrassed by their north London counterparts at Emirates Stadium and conceded twice in each half, while they only produced two shots on target in a total xG (expected goals) tally of 0.07.
Thomas Frank is only five months into his tenure at Tottenham, but this meek display occurred a matter of weeks after a similar tepid performance in a 1-0 home loss to Chelsea and an ominous trip to Paris St Germain on Wednesday is on the horizon.
PSG boss gives injury update on Ousmane Dembele ahead of Tottenham clash
Paris Saint-Germain could see the return of star forward Ousmane Dembele for their crucial Champions League home fixture against Tottenham on Wednesday.
The potential comeback offers a timely boost for the French giants as they seek to rebound from a recent European setback.
Ballon d’Or winner Dembele has endured a challenging season marked by two separate injury issues, limiting him to just nine appearances.
Predicted line-ups
PSG XI: Chevalier; Zaire-Emery, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Dembele, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia.
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Simons, Palhinha, Sarr; Kudus, Kolo Muani, Richarlison.
When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham?
PSG vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 26 November at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.
Spurs team news
Tottenham are without Brennan Johnson, who is suspended after his red card against Copenhagen. Randal Kolo Muani, on loan from PSG, could be involved with Uefa allowing players to feature against their parent clubs.
PSG team news
Ousmane Demble could return to the PSG squad in a significant boost for Luis Enrique, although Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue remain sidelined. Marquinhos could make his 500th appearance for the club.
Good evening
Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur continue their Champions League campaigns as the visitors face a tough trip after a difficult derby day.
Spurs manager Thomas Frank faced criticism for a passive approach against Arsenal that resulted in a 4-1 defeat to their north London rivals, and now faces a meeting with last year’s Champions League winners in Paris.
Frank’s side have made a solid enough start to their return to the top tier of European competition, and start the fifth round of fixtures a point behind their opponents.
PSG suffered a defeat to Bayern Munich in their last Champions League outing and will hope to solidify their place in the top eight of the league phase.
