PSG vs Real Madrid live: Trent Alexander-Arnold absent ahead of Club World Cup semi-final
Two European giants face off with a place in the Club World Cup finals at stake in New Jersey
Paris Saint-Germain face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup tonight, with both sides vying for a place in the inaugural final of the new competition.
Champions League winners PSG are looking to add a world title to the treble that they won in 2024/25, while Real Madrid are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing end to the season by becoming the first club to win the new Club World Cup, as they did with the European Cup in 1956.
The tie pits Xabi Alonso’s new-look Real Madrid side against Luis Enrique’s all-conquering treble winners in what looks to be a fascinating match, and with the winners facing Chelsea in the final, both sides know that this match could yet be biggest hurdle to their bids for Club World Cup glory.
Follow all the latest team news and build-up from the MetLife Stadium below:
How did PSG reach the semi-finals?
PSG have been one of the favourites since the beginning, and they earned that tag with a 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid in their opening game.
However, there was a brief stumble for Luis Enrique’s side in a 1-0 loss to Botafogo, before the Parisians wrapped up first place in Group B with a 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders.
That result set up a tie against Inter Miami and Lionel Messi in the round of 16, though it was easy pickings again as the French side ran out 4-0 winners.
The quarter-finals brought the sternest test yet for the European champions, but despite going down to nine men at one point, PSG secured a well-earned 2-0 win over the German champions to book their spot in the final four of the competition.
Why Real Madrid represent everything that the ‘new PSG’ tries to fight
What hasn’t already been said about Luis Enrique’s stunning rebrand of Paris Saint-Germain? From a team reliant on its superstars and thus fallible to their egos, to the harmonious footballing powerhouse that at long last delivered a Champions League title, their holy grail, to the French capital. There is no shortage of superlatives for a side that, at this rate, could become one of the best ever.
The club’s entire identity used to revolve around a select few players. There was understandably no room left in the spotlight when the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe were around. They were the club, they were the brand. But with their highlight reels came their tendency to cause division off the pitch.
Why Real Madrid represent everything that the ‘new PSG’ tries to fight
Trent Alexander-Arnold absent for Real Madrid
No Trent Alexander-Arnold in the matchday squad for Real Madrid. We’re hearing it’s a last-minute injury.
Aurelien Tchouameni looks like he’ll be shoehorned into the position and will face a seriously tough test against Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Team news
PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Beraldo, Marquinhos, Mendes; Fabian, Neves, Vitinha; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Tchouameni, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia; Valverde, Bellingham, Guler; Mbappe, Gonzalo, Vincius Jr.
Kylian Mbappe scores as Real Madrid knock Borussia Dortmund out of Club World Cup
The report from Madrid’s quarter-final win...
Real Madrid edged past Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a dramatic Club World Cup quarter-final on Saturday to set up a last-four clash with Paris St Germain.
The Spanish giants stamped their authority on the match early at the MetLife Stadium, dominating possession and opening a two-goal lead thanks to strikes by Gonzalo and Fran Garcia in the 10th and 20th minutes.
Gonzalo, the 21-year-old forward continuing his breakout tournament, opened the scoring with a close-range volley from Arda Guler’s cross.
Kylian Mbappe scores as Real Madrid knock Dortmund out of Club World Cup
Club World Cup results
A reminder of the results from the recent rounds of the competition...
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday 4 July
Match 57: Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea
Match 58: Fluminense 2-1 Al-Hilal
Saturday 5 July
Match 59: PSG 2-0 Bayern Munich
Match 60: Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday 8 July
Match 61: Fluminense 0-2 Chelsea
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
When is PSG vs Real Madrid?
PSG will face Real Madrid at 8pm BST on Wednesday, 9 July (3pm local time). The match will take place at the MetLife Stadium – home of the New York Giants and New York Jets – in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The stadium will also host the final on Sunday, 13 July.
PSG vs Real Madrid LIVE
European champions PSG will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup in what is undoubtedly the biggest game of the tournament so far.
PSG have already overcome fellow European giants in the tournament, beating Bayern Munich 2-0 in the quarter-finals, and are looking to add a world title to their maiden Champions League win in May.
Meanwhile 15-time European Cup winners Madrid – who knocked out Dortmund in the semis – had a disappointing end to the 2024/25 campaign, losing out on the La Liga title, but can salvage something in a competition that the club are supposedly desperate to win.
And with Xabi Alonso’s new-look Madrid side meeting Luis Enrique’s settled treble winners, it promises to be a fascinating match-up in New Jersey on Wednesday night.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Club World Cup semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.
These two European giants meet for a place in Sunday’s final against Chelsea, with the Parisians looking to add a world title to the Champions League they won in May.
Madrid, meanwhile, are known to be desperate to win the inaugural competition, with Xabi Alonso looking for a first trophy after just a few weeks in charge of a new side.
It promises to be a fascinating encounter in New Jersey, and we’ll have all the latest build-up and updates right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments