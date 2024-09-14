Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1726347364

PSG vs Brest LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Parc des Princes

Luke Baker
Saturday 14 September 2024 13:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as PSG face Brest in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726347264

PSG vs Brest

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Brest 1.

14 September 2024 21:54
1726347216

PSG vs Brest

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Brest 1.

14 September 2024 21:53
1726347201

PSG vs Brest

Attempt saved. Julien Le Cardinal (Brest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mathias Pereira Lage with a cross.

14 September 2024 21:53
1726347167

PSG vs Brest

Foul by Désiré Doué (Paris Saint Germain).

14 September 2024 21:52
1726347090

PSG vs Brest

Offside, Brest. Mama Baldé is caught offside.

14 September 2024 21:51
1726347019

PSG vs Brest

Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.

14 September 2024 21:50
1726347002

PSG vs Brest

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Kenny Lala.

14 September 2024 21:50
1726346945

PSG vs Brest

Foul by Senny Mayulu (Paris Saint Germain).

14 September 2024 21:49
1726346873

PSG vs Brest

Beraldo (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14 September 2024 21:47
1726346795

PSG vs Brest

Attempt blocked. Lee Kang-In (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

14 September 2024 21:46

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in