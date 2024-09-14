PSG vs Brest LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Parc des Princes
Follow live coverage as PSG face Brest in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Brest 1.
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Brest 1.
Attempt saved. Julien Le Cardinal (Brest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mathias Pereira Lage with a cross.
Foul by Désiré Doué (Paris Saint Germain).
Offside, Brest. Mama Baldé is caught offside.
Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Kenny Lala.
Foul by Senny Mayulu (Paris Saint Germain).
Beraldo (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lee Kang-In (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
