The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PSG vs Bayern Munich live: Team news and line-ups ahead of Club World Cup quarter-final
PSG and Bayern Munich are two of the favourites to lift the Club World Cup
Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will lock horns in a clash of Club World Cup titans as two of the competition favourites look to go one step closer to history.
European champions PSG come into the game off the back of dismantling Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami 4-0, giving their former player a harsh reality check on the different beast the Parisians have morphed into since his departure.
- Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.
Bayern Munich, meanwhile, breezed past Brazilian dark horses Flamengo, who had already proved they were capable of toppling Europe’s biggest hitters when they beat Chelsea in the group stages.
The eventual winner of the tournament could well come out of this game, with a semi-final tie against either Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund to come.
Follow all of the action from the Club World Cup quarter-final with our live blog below:
The biggest Club World Cup question is still unanswered – does anyone care?
There has been some good and lots of bad in this Club World Cup - but nobody quite seems to be certain who or what this competition is for. Richard Jolly wonders if anyone really cares...
The biggest Club World Cup question is still unanswered – does anyone care?
Why the Champions League is just the start for PSG’s new breed of winners
Richard Jolly, meanwhile, believes that a first European crown may be just the start for Luis Enrique’s band of entertainers, who seem to have the right blend of dazzling skill and willingness to put in the graft.
Why the Champions League is just the start for PSG’s new breed of winners
Luis Enrique underlines status as best coach in the world with emotional Champions League triumph
PSG’s Champions League final triumph is still relatively fresh in the memory, even as they chase a (slightly less) prestigious prize here. After a brilliant win, Miguel Delaney detailed why Luis Enrique has a strong case to be commonly considered the world’s best manager.
Luis Enrique underlines status as best coach in the world with emotional triumph
Manuel Neuer explains why PSG will pose such a challenge
Manuel Neuer has seen it all across nearly a decade and a half in a Bayern Munich shirt, and may have a key role to play today in denying Paris Saint-Germain’s array of attacking talent.
“I don’t think they’re looking forward to playing against us,” said the 39-year-old goalkeeper. “They’re very secure on the ball, they’re technically strong and very physical. They don’t take breaks, they incessantly hit the gas.
“I think nobody has a clear advantage. It’ll come down to details – and avoiding mistakes. Both teams have players who can strike immediately.”
PSG team news
It is an unchanged line-up for the Champions League winners. Bradley Barcola continues to lead the line, but has yet to score in the Club World Cup.
Midfielder Joao Neves, who scored a brace in the round of 16 win over Inter Miami, continues in the centre of the park alongside Fabian Ruiz and countryman Vitinha.
TEAM NEWS
PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kvaratskhelia, Ruiz, Doue, Vitinha, Mendes, Barcola, Pacho, Neves
Bayern Munich team news
Vincent Kompany makes a couple of changes from the Bayern side that beat Flamengo 4-2. Jamal Musiala and Josip Stanisic replace Leon Goretzka, who scored in the win, and Serge Gnabry.
Harry Kane leads the line after his brace in the round of 16, with Kingsley Coman overcoming an injury doubt to play.
TEAM NEWS
Bayern Munich: Neuer, Upamecano, Tah, Kimmich, Kane, Coman, Olise, Laimer, Musiala, Stanisic, Pavlovic
Super-sub Hercules strikes to send Fluminense into last four at Club World Cup
Matheus Martinelli and substitute Hercules struck as Brazilian side Fluminense advanced to the Club World Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Saudi club Al-Hilal.
Martinelli fired into the top corner after finding some room in the box following Gabriel Fuentes' cutback five minutes before half-time although they were quickly pegged back in Orlando.
While Al-Hilal were denied a penalty by VAR, Marcos Leonardo struck from close range following a corner in the 51st minute for his fourth goal of the tournament.
But Hercules, who came off the bench to guarantee Fluminense's win over Inter Milan last time out, struck in the 70th minute as the super-sub fired low into the net after his initial shot was blocked.
Super-sub Hercules strikes to send Fluminense into last four at Club World Cup
Enzo Maresca says Chelsea Club World Cup win over Palmeiras was ‘perfect night’
Enzo Maresca hailed the “perfect night” after his Chelsea side reached the Club World Cup final and witnessed a sparkling display by incoming signing Estevao Willian.
A deflected late Malo Gusto cross saw the Londoners snatch a 2-1 victory in their quarter-final against Palmeiras in Philadelphia.
That came after Cole Palmer’s early opener had been cancelled out by a stunning strike from Estevao, the 18-year-old winger who is to join them after the tournament.
Maresca said: “We’re very happy. It’s a fantastic day. The semi-finals of the Club World Cup – the best clubs in the world – and we are there.
“Probably for us it has been the perfect night because we won and Estevao scored, so it was very good for all of us.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments