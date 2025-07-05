Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

PSG vs Bayern Munich live: Team news and line-ups ahead of Club World Cup quarter-final

PSG and Bayern Munich are two of the favourites to lift the Club World Cup

Jamie Johnson
Saturday 05 July 2025 11:18 EDT
Comments
PSG v Bayern Munich - Big Match Predictor

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will lock horns in a clash of Club World Cup titans as two of the competition favourites look to go one step closer to history.

European champions PSG come into the game off the back of dismantling Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami 4-0, giving their former player a harsh reality check on the different beast the Parisians have morphed into since his departure.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, breezed past Brazilian dark horses Flamengo, who had already proved they were capable of toppling Europe’s biggest hitters when they beat Chelsea in the group stages.

The eventual winner of the tournament could well come out of this game, with a semi-final tie against either Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund to come.

Follow all of the action from the Club World Cup quarter-final with our live blog below:

Recommended

The biggest Club World Cup question is still unanswered – does anyone care?

There has been some good and lots of bad in this Club World Cup - but nobody quite seems to be certain who or what this competition is for. Richard Jolly wonders if anyone really cares...

The biggest Club World Cup question is still unanswered – does anyone care?

Despite Fifa’s propaganda, the Club World Cup remains in a battle for hearts, minds and eyeballs, with its future hinging on fans’ engagement. Richard Jolly explains
Harry Latham-Coyle5 July 2025 16:40

Why the Champions League is just the start for PSG’s new breed of winners

Richard Jolly, meanwhile, believes that a first European crown may be just the start for Luis Enrique’s band of entertainers, who seem to have the right blend of dazzling skill and willingness to put in the graft.

Why the Champions League is just the start for PSG’s new breed of winners

Repeat glory in Europe is rare but Luis Enrique’s thrilling team have the quality and the age profile to conquer the continent again
Harry Latham-Coyle5 July 2025 16:30

Luis Enrique underlines status as best coach in the world with emotional Champions League triumph

PSG’s Champions League final triumph is still relatively fresh in the memory, even as they chase a (slightly less) prestigious prize here. After a brilliant win, Miguel Delaney detailed why Luis Enrique has a strong case to be commonly considered the world’s best manager.

Luis Enrique underlines status as best coach in the world with emotional triumph

PSG’s final crushing of Inter Milan proved Enrique’s qualities as a manager again — yet he still feels strangely under-appreciated as a coach
Harry Latham-Coyle5 July 2025 16:20

Manuel Neuer explains why PSG will pose such a challenge

Manuel Neuer has seen it all across nearly a decade and a half in a Bayern Munich shirt, and may have a key role to play today in denying Paris Saint-Germain’s array of attacking talent.

“I don’t think they’re looking forward to playing against us,” said the 39-year-old goalkeeper. “They’re very secure on the ball, they’re technically strong and very physical. They don’t take breaks, they incessantly hit the gas.

“I think nobody has a clear advantage. It’ll come down to details – and avoiding mistakes. Both teams have players who can strike immediately.”

The experienced Manuel Neuer could be busy tonight
The experienced Manuel Neuer could be busy tonight (AP)
Harry Latham-Coyle5 July 2025 16:10

PSG team news

It is an unchanged line-up for the Champions League winners. Bradley Barcola continues to lead the line, but has yet to score in the Club World Cup.

Midfielder Joao Neves, who scored a brace in the round of 16 win over Inter Miami, continues in the centre of the park alongside Fabian Ruiz and countryman Vitinha.

Jamie Johnson5 July 2025 16:09

TEAM NEWS

PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kvaratskhelia, Ruiz, Doue, Vitinha, Mendes, Barcola, Pacho, Neves

Jamie Johnson5 July 2025 16:06

Bayern Munich team news

Vincent Kompany makes a couple of changes from the Bayern side that beat Flamengo 4-2. Jamal Musiala and Josip Stanisic replace Leon Goretzka, who scored in the win, and Serge Gnabry.

Harry Kane leads the line after his brace in the round of 16, with Kingsley Coman overcoming an injury doubt to play.

Jamie Johnson5 July 2025 16:00

TEAM NEWS

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Upamecano, Tah, Kimmich, Kane, Coman, Olise, Laimer, Musiala, Stanisic, Pavlovic

Jamie Johnson5 July 2025 15:56

Super-sub Hercules strikes to send Fluminense into last four at Club World Cup

Matheus Martinelli and substitute Hercules struck as Brazilian side Fluminense advanced to the Club World Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Martinelli fired into the top corner after finding some room in the box following Gabriel Fuentes' cutback five minutes before half-time although they were quickly pegged back in Orlando.

While Al-Hilal were denied a penalty by VAR, Marcos Leonardo struck from close range following a corner in the 51st minute for his fourth goal of the tournament.

But Hercules, who came off the bench to guarantee Fluminense's win over Inter Milan last time out, struck in the 70th minute as the super-sub fired low into the net after his initial shot was blocked.

Super-sub Hercules strikes to send Fluminense into last four at Club World Cup

Fluminense 2-1 Al Hilal: The Brazilian side set up a semi-final meeting with Chelsea
Harry Latham-Coyle5 July 2025 15:50

Enzo Maresca says Chelsea Club World Cup win over Palmeiras was ‘perfect night’

Enzo Maresca hailed the “perfect night” after his Chelsea side reached the Club World Cup final and witnessed a sparkling display by incoming signing Estevao Willian.

A deflected late Malo Gusto cross saw the Londoners snatch a 2-1 victory in their quarter-final against Palmeiras in Philadelphia.

That came after Cole Palmer’s early opener had been cancelled out by a stunning strike from Estevao, the 18-year-old winger who is to join them after the tournament.

Maresca said: “We’re very happy. It’s a fantastic day. The semi-finals of the Club World Cup – the best clubs in the world – and we are there.

“Probably for us it has been the perfect night because we won and Estevao scored, so it was very good for all of us.”

Enzo Maresca says Chelsea Club World Cup win over Palmeiras was ‘perfect night’

A deflected late Malo Gusto cross saw the Londoners snatch a 2-1 victory in their quarter-final against Palmeiras in Philadelphia.
Harry Latham-Coyle5 July 2025 15:40

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in