PSG vs Bayern Munich live: Team news and line-ups ahead of Club World Cup quarter-final

PSG v Bayern Munich - Big Match Predictor

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will lock horns in a clash of Club World Cup titans as two of the competition favourites look to go one step closer to history.

European champions PSG come into the game off the back of dismantling Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami 4-0, giving their former player a harsh reality check on the different beast the Parisians have morphed into since his departure.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, breezed past Brazilian dark horses Flamengo, who had already proved they were capable of toppling Europe’s biggest hitters when they beat Chelsea in the group stages.

The eventual winner of the tournament could well come out of this game, with a semi-final tie against either Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund to come.

