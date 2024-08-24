Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1724514906

Preston North End vs Luton Town LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Deepdale

Luke Baker
Saturday 24 August 2024 08:01
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Luton Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724514817

Preston North End vs Luton Town

Match ends, Preston North End 1, Luton Town 0.

24 August 2024 16:53
1724514787

Preston North End vs Luton Town

Second Half ends, Preston North End 1, Luton Town 0.

24 August 2024 16:53
1724514772

Preston North End vs Luton Town

Attempt blocked. Mark McGuinness (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

24 August 2024 16:52
1724514740

Preston North End vs Luton Town

Teden Mengi (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24 August 2024 16:52
1724514595

Preston North End vs Luton Town

Attempt saved. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved.

24 August 2024 16:49
1724514536

Preston North End vs Luton Town

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Benjamin Whiteman.

24 August 2024 16:48
1724514292

Preston North End vs Luton Town

Attempt missed. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Alfie Doughty with a cross following a corner.

24 August 2024 16:44
1724514264

Preston North End vs Luton Town

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Andrew Hughes.

24 August 2024 16:44
1724514231

Preston North End vs Luton Town

Substitution, Luton Town. Zack Nelson replaces Shandon Baptiste.

24 August 2024 16:43
1724514204

Preston North End vs Luton Town

Mark McGuinness (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24 August 2024 16:43

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in