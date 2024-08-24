Preston North End vs Luton Town LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Luton Town in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Match ends, Preston North End 1, Luton Town 0.
Second Half ends, Preston North End 1, Luton Town 0.
Attempt blocked. Mark McGuinness (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Teden Mengi (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Benjamin Whiteman.
Attempt missed. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Alfie Doughty with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Andrew Hughes.
Substitution, Luton Town. Zack Nelson replaces Shandon Baptiste.
Mark McGuinness (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
