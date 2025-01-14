Preston North End vs Charlton Athletic LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Preston North End face Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Preston North End 2, Charlton Athletic 1.
Second Half ends, Preston North End 2, Charlton Athletic 1.
Tyreece Campbell (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karoy Anderson (Charlton Athletic).
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (Charlton Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Freddie Woodman.
Attempt saved. Chuks Aneke (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Karoy Anderson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Matty Godden replaces Greg Docherty.
