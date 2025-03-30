Preston vs Aston Villa LIVE: Team news and line-ups before FA Cup quarter-final today
Villa face the only Championship side left in the competition, with a place in a Wembley semi-final at stake
Preston North End face Aston Villa at Deepdale today in the third of the four FA Cup quarter-finals this weekend.
Preston, the only Championship club left in the competition, are looking to make their first semi-final since 1964, though Paul Heckingbottom’s side have it all to do despite home advantage against Villa.
Unai Emery’s side are on a run of positive results and sit just four points off the top four in the Premier League, while they are preparing for their biggest match in decades as they face PSG in the Champions League last-eight in April.
Despite that, Emery will not dismiss the Lilywhites as an easy match as his makeshift team of stars bids to reach a first FA Cup final since 2015.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from Deepdale below:
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s FA Cup quarter-final match between Preston and Aston Villa.
Unai Emery’s side head into the game as heavy favourites as they bid to make a first semi-final appearance since 2015, while Preston hope for a fairytale cupset at Deepdale as they look to make the last-four of this competition for the first time since 1964.
We’ll have all the latest updates and team news right here.
Preston North End take on Aston Villa at Deepdale in the first of two FA Cup quarter-finals today, with the Championship side looking to cause an upset in the last-eight.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side are the only team from the second tier left in the competition, though they have a storied past in the Cup, winning it twice and finishing as losing finalists on five occasions, the most recent of which was in 1965.
That year was also the last time the Lilywhites reached the semi-finals, and if they’re to make it to Wembley they’ll have to beat an in-form Villa team.
Unai Emery’s side are just four points of top four and have a huge Champions League last-eight tie against PSG coming up, but they won’t dismiss this match as an easy one as they bid to reach a first final since 2015.
Team news
Preston boss Heckingbottom has a number of potential absentees ahead of the match, with right-back Brad Potts a doubt alongside midfielder Ali McCann and centre-back Jack Whatmough.
Striker Milutin Osmajic has suffered from a hip issue in recent weeks, and he could make his return having recently been charged by the FA over alleged racist abuse.
Defender Jordan Storey had a recent injury lay-off but returned and should be fine to face Villa.
Team news
For Villa, Ollie Watkins is the only new injury doubt after the international break, as the England striker was forced off due to a knee issue against Albania.
Ross Barkley is the other player who will likely be out, so Emery has almost a full squad to pick from – though the question remains how strong a line-up he will choose.
Marcus Rashford could make a start at striker in Watkins’ absence, while Marco Asensio will be looking to build upon his good recent performances.
