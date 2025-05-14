Premier League confirms earlier closure of summer transfer window
The transfer window traditionally closes at 11pm BST, but has been pushed forward this summer
The Premier League has confirmed both of its summer transfer windows will close at an earlier time than usual this year.
The transfer window traditionally closes at 11pm BST, but an earlier deadline of 7pm has been put in place for both the short window which will open from June 1 to 10, and the main window which will run from June 16 to September 1.
The first of those windows is another fresh alteration to summer transfer proceedings - an additional registration period created by Fifa which national associations could adopt if they had teams involved in the Club World Cup, which starts in the United States on June 13.
The Premier League opted to take on the early-June window, allowing Manchester City and Chelsea to make signings before the start of the inaugural tournament.
The earlier deadline is intended to allow club and league officials to complete their work at more sociable hours rather than still be at their desks well beyond midnight.
The EFL confirmed on Wednesday that it too would operate two windows this summer, with the timings precisely matching those announced by the Premier League.
It is understood that the 7pm timing with align with other major national leagues across Europe.
Additional reporting from PA.
