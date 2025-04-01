Premier League to introduce semi-automated offside technology this month

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Semi-automated offsides will be introduced in Premier League matches for the latter stages of the current season, the league has revealed.

The technology was originally intended to be introduced after one of the autumn international breaks in October or November.

It was notably debuted in English football during the FA Cup fifth round at the start of March, featuring in seven of the eight ties being played.

Following additional non-live testing in the Premier League, semi-automated offsides will now be used for the first time in the top flight this season, using virtual offside lines and graphics along with optical player tracking for those watching at home or in a stadium.

A Premier League statement said: “Semi-automated offside technology automates key elements of the offside decision-making process to support the video assistant referee (VAR).

“It provides more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, using optical player tracking, and generates virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for fans.

“The technology maintains the integrity of the process while enhancing the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decision-making.”

Semi-automated offsides were first introduced during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and has since been adopted by other major leagues and competitions, including Serie A, La Liga and the Champions League.

Using 30 cameras around a stadium, the technology is set to be used in close offside decisions and, like VAR, will help confirm or suggest a change to the on-field decision made by the referee.

The Premier League has worked with Professional Game Match Officials Ltd and Genius Sports to develop the technology.

Semi-automated offsides are coming to the Premier League earlier than expected

Speaking in February, Premier League chief football officer Tony Scholes said the system was “the most accurate and the most future-proof” available.

It will debut at the Etihad Stadium on April 12, when Manchester City host Crystal Palace in the early kick-off, with three more fixtures set to follow at 3pm.

The day’s action concludes with Arsenal’s clash against Brentford at the Emirates in the teatime fixture.