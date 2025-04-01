David Moyes desperate to end historic Anfield hoodoo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Moyes has declared he wants to “get rid” of his record at Anfield and finally earn the away win at Liverpool that has eluded him over his long managerial career.

The Scot takes Everton across Stanley Park for the 246th Merseyside derby on Wednesday after overseeing the second most games in charge at Anfield of any manager who has not won there – but smiled that he would mention Sir Bobby Robson, the only visiting coach to play away at Liverpool more often without tasting victory.

Moyes gone to Anfield 21 times as manager of Everton, Manchester United, Sunderland and West Ham, getting seven draws and losing the other 14 matches.

And the 61-year-old is keen to lose his unwanted tag of a manager who never wins there, saying: “I don’t want it, I want to win and get rid of it.”

Moyes has secured home wins over Liverpool with Everton, Man United and West Ham and drew 2-2 at Goodison Park in February but admits he does not always enjoy his trips to Anfield.

“Am I sick of it?” he said. “I would be lying to say I look forward to going all the time but it [his record] has to do with they have always produced good teams.”

David Moyes is hoping to finally end his Anfield hoodoo ( PA Wire )

Robson, the manager who took England to the 1990 World Cup semi-finals, had 23 winless games at Anfield in his career, which offered some solace to Moyes. “I am glad to hear that. I will bring his name up,” he said.

Moyes joked that he might take a radical step to try and stop Liverpool top scorer Mohamed Salah, adding: “We could try and build a wall or something. He is such a talented player but we did quite a good job on him in the first game.”

Moyes has inspired a revival since returning to Goodison Park and Everton are now unbeaten in nine Premier League games, but he reckons both halves of Merseyside can enjoy his exploits.

He explained: “I think the Merseyside derby is slightly different. There is a big competition between the two clubs but a lot of Liverpool supporters are thrilled we are going in the right direction and there will be more derbies rather than none. There are families where half are Liverpool supporters and half are Everton.”