Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An "appalling weekend" has rocked English football after four players were subjected to racist abuse on their social media accounts following recent matches, anti-discrimination campaigners have stated.

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri both shared images of racist messages they privately received on Instagram after their teams’ 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare also displayed racially aggravated messages sent to him on Instagram following a 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace on Sunday, a game in which he had a penalty saved.

Separately, Sunderland confirmed that their winger, Romaine Mundle, was subjected to "vile online racist abuse" after his substitute appearance in a 3-1 home defeat by Fulham.

open image in gallery Romaine Mundle has deleted his Instagram account following the abuse ( PA Wire )

Kick It Out, the British-based anti-discrimination charity, reiterated its demand for social media platforms to take more robust action against such behaviour.

"This has been an appalling weekend after four players called out the racist abuse they’ve received on social media. But the sad fact is, we know it happens regularly," the organisation said.

"The message from them is loud and clear: action must follow. Players cannot be expected to tolerate this behavior, and nor should anyone else."

The Premier League also condemned the abuse, stating: "There are serious consequences for anybody found guilty of discrimination and we will offer our full support with their investigations. Football is for everyone — there is no room for racism."

The 22-year-old Mundle has since deleted his Instagram account, according to the Sunderland Echo newspaper.

These incidents occurred just days after UEFA launched an investigation into claims by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr that he was racially abused by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni on the field during a Champions League match in Lisbon.

The game was delayed by approximately 10 minutes before getting back underway, and the two sides are due to meet again on Wednesday.