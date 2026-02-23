Anti-racism campaigners demand action after four Premier League players abused on ‘appalling weekend’
Four Premier League players were subjected to racist abuse on social media over the weekend
An "appalling weekend" has rocked English football after four players were subjected to racist abuse on their social media accounts following recent matches, anti-discrimination campaigners have stated.
Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri both shared images of racist messages they privately received on Instagram after their teams’ 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare also displayed racially aggravated messages sent to him on Instagram following a 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace on Sunday, a game in which he had a penalty saved.
Separately, Sunderland confirmed that their winger, Romaine Mundle, was subjected to "vile online racist abuse" after his substitute appearance in a 3-1 home defeat by Fulham.
Kick It Out, the British-based anti-discrimination charity, reiterated its demand for social media platforms to take more robust action against such behaviour.
"This has been an appalling weekend after four players called out the racist abuse they’ve received on social media. But the sad fact is, we know it happens regularly," the organisation said.
"The message from them is loud and clear: action must follow. Players cannot be expected to tolerate this behavior, and nor should anyone else."
The Premier League also condemned the abuse, stating: "There are serious consequences for anybody found guilty of discrimination and we will offer our full support with their investigations. Football is for everyone — there is no room for racism."
The 22-year-old Mundle has since deleted his Instagram account, according to the Sunderland Echo newspaper.
These incidents occurred just days after UEFA launched an investigation into claims by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr that he was racially abused by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni on the field during a Champions League match in Lisbon.
The game was delayed by approximately 10 minutes before getting back underway, and the two sides are due to meet again on Wednesday.
