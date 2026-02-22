‘Nothing changes’: Wesley Fofana and Hannibal Mejbri respond to online racist abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana said “nothing changes” and “people are never punished” after he and Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri were sent racist abuse following Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

Both players were targets of online attacks in the hours after the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge and shared images of messages they had been sent privately over Instagram.

It came days after Uefa began an investigation into claims by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior that he was racially abused on the pitch by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni during a Champions League game in Lisbon.

open image in gallery Wesley Fofana said ‘nothing changes’ after he was racially abused online on Saturday ( PA Wire )

On Saturday night, Fofana – who had been sent off late in the game in west London for two yellow cards – posted screenshots of messages he had been sent and wrote on Instagram: “2026, it’s still the same thing, nothing changes. These people are never punished.

“You create big campaigns against racism, but nobody actually does anything.”

Mejbri had earlier also shared abusive messages he had received and wrote on his Instagram story: “It’s 2026 and there are still people like that. Educate yourself and your kids, please.”

Chelsea said the abuse “is completely unacceptable and runs counter to the values of the game and everything we stand for as a club,” and that “there is no room for racism”.

A club statement added: “We stand unequivocally with Wes. He has our full support, as do all our players who are too often forced to endure this hatred simply for doing their job.

open image in gallery Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana (right) was targeted after the 1-1 draw against Burnley (Ben Whitley/PA)

“We will work with the relevant authorities and platforms in identifying the perpetrators and take the strongest possible action.”

Burnley said: “There is no place for this in our society and we condemn it unreservedly.”

Football’s response to allegations of racism has been heavily scrutinised in recent days following the incident in Lisbon.

Benfica boss Jose Mourinho in his post-match comments accused Vinicius of provoking what happened while the Portuguese club claimed there was a defamation campaign against their player.

The match on Tuesday was halted for 10 minutes early in the second half after Vinicius refused to return to the pitch after becoming suddenly and visibly upset with something apparently said to him by Prestianni, who covered his mouth with his shirt during the incident.

Saturday’s Premier League game ended level after Burnley’s Zian Flemming headed a stoppage-time equaliser to deny Chelsea, who dominated up until Fofana’s red card.

The defender was dismissed in the 72nd minute for a second booking after making a late challenge on James Ward-Prowse.

Earlier, Joao Pedro had scored in the fourth minute to seemingly put Liam Rosenior’s side on course of victory but as so often this season under successive managers they lacked killer instinct and failed to finish off Scott Parker’s struggling team.