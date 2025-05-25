Champions League qualification permutations: What each team needs on the final day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The race for the final three Champions League qualification spots will go down to the wire on the final day of the Premier League season.

The top-five teams in the Premier League, plus Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur, will qualify directly.

Champions Liverpool and runners-up Arsenal have already booked their spot, as Manchester City, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest battle for the remaining places.

There is just one point separating four of those five teams heading into the final week, with City’s midweek win over Bournemouth stretching their gap with seventh-placed Forest to three points.

The final day of the season should be a cracker with Nottingham Forest hosting Chelsea in a potential Champions League play-off.

Here’s what each club needs to get over the line.

3rd - Manchester City

Points: 68

Goal difference: +26

Final fixture: Fulham (A)

What they need: After picking up a crucial win in their game in hand against Bournemouth, a solitary point on the final day should be enough for City to finish in the top five, due to the fact they possess a far superior goal difference to Villa.

If City lose, their fate will not be in their hands. But they could still qualify on 68 points if Chelsea and Nottingham Forest draw on the final day.

4th - Newcastle United

Points: 66

Goal difference: +22

Final fixture: Everton (H)

What they need: Defeat to Arsenal means there will be some nerves when Newcastle host Everton at St James’ Park - but they know a win will book a return to the Champions League for the second time in three years.

If Newcastle draw or lose, they could be overtaken by Aston Villa and one of Chelsea or Nottingham Forest, but three points will be enough given their goal difference is far superior to Villa’s.

5th - Chelsea

Points: 66

Goal difference: +20

Final fixture: Nottingham Forest (A)

What they need: Chelsea’s fate is also in their hands as they travel to a top-five contender at the City Ground. A win would be enough for Enzo Maresca’s side to finish in the top five while eliminating Forest.

A draw would leave Chelsea open to being knocked out of the top-five by Aston Villa. But a draw would be enough to qualify if Aston Villa fail to win and Newcastle lose.

If Chelsea lose, Nottingham Forest would go ahead of them and Chelsea would need the following: Aston Villa to lose at Manchester United, plus Newcastle lose at home to Everton, and lose by three goals more.

6th - Aston Villa

Points: 66

Goal difference: +9

Final fixture: Manchester United (A)

What they need: Unai Emery’s side are the in-form team in the division and go to a Manchester United side who will be playing in the Europa League final on Wednesday night. Villa’s are not in their hands, however, with Manchester City going above them after beating Bournemouth in midweek.

Villa will need to win and hope one of Newcastle, Manchester City or Chelsea fail to pick up three points on the final day.

7th - Nottingham Forest

Points: 65

Goal difference: +13

Final fixture: Chelsea (H)

What they need: To beat Chelsea, no other result will be good enough unless Manchester United beat Aston Villa and Newcastle lose by nine to Everton - the latter of which will surely not happen.

If Forest win, they would still need one other result to go their way, so Newcastle failing to beat Everton, or Aston Villa failing to beat Manchester United.