Premier League LIVE: Chelsea and Man City among five clubs vying for Champions League places in thrilling finale

A thrilling finale to the Premier League looks set to be in store as the chase for Champions League places is decided in a dramatic denouement to the season.

While the title has long since been wrapped up by Liverpool and the relegated trio were condemned to their fate weeks ago, a hectic scramble between five clubs for three qualification spots ensures a nerve-jangling end to the season. Manchester City, Newcastle and Chelsea begin the day occupying third, fourth and fifth and know that a win will be enough to book their spot in the top tier of continental competition next season.

Lurking with intent, though, are Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest — who host Enzo Maresca’s side at the City Ground in a crucial final fixture that could well swing things their way. Villa, meanwhile, take on a Manchester United side reeling from Europa League final defeat, while Manchester City are at Fulham and Newcastle welcome Everton to Tyneside.

